Workout From a Supine Position – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – SITUP

SITUP 6 letters – SITUPS

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LAY, LIE 4 Letters DIVE, LUGE, YOGA, TOPS, VISU, LIES, ABED 5 Letters LUGER, LUGES, LYING, RISEN, BLOCK, UTURN, PLANK, PRESS, ETUDE, SITUP, INERT 6 Letters SITUPS, ONSIDE, FAVOUR, PULLUP, GEMITU, SONITU, ACTSUP, BEFLAT, FACEUP 7 Letters LIEDOWN, EGGDROP, STRETCH, HOTYOGA, SALTATU, VETERAN 8 Letters REMOTELY, MITZVAHS, MENACHEM, BACKHAUL, BACKFALL, LEGRAISE, INACTIVE 9 Letters FOOTRESTS, SNOWANGEL, RECUMBENT 10 Letters STANDINGOH, HORIZONTAL, EPICUREANS 11 Letters TOBEDHASHEN, CHAMBERLAIN, PANINIPRESS, FACEUPWARDS 12 Letters BENCHPRESSER 13 Letters CALCULATEDLIE 14 Letters FLATONONESBACK

