10 Worst Fortnite Weapons That Should Be Removed From The Game

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

When it comes to Fortnite, not all weapons are created equal. While some become legendary and favorites among players, others are remembered for all the wrong reasons. Let’s look at the 10 worst weapons that have shown up in Fortnite and why players want them removed from the game for good.

Worst Fortnite Weapons Players Never Want to See Again

Here is a list of the 10 most disappointing Fortnite weapons that have graced the Battle Royale. We will examine why they failed to make their mark and why players wouldn’t mind seeing them permanently vaulted.

1. Primal Pistol

Primal Pistols Fortnite

Introduced in: Chapter 2, Season 6

DPS88.92
Damage36
Magazine Size8
Fire Rate2.47
Reload Time2.1
Structure Damage36

The Primal Pistol was one of the weakest weapons ever in Fortnite. When it came out, it had bad accuracy, low damage, and a slow fire rate, making it hard to use in almost every situation. Even upgrading from the Makeshift Pistol didn’t feel like an improvement because it was just so bad.

2. Combat SMG

Combat SMG Fortnite

Introduced in: Chapter 3, Season 2

DPS216
Damage18
Magazine Size32
Fire Rate12
Reload Time2.64
Structure Damage18

The Combat SMG was a controversial weapon in Fortnite. Some players made it work, but many found it overpowered in annoying ways. They even say Combat SMG is boring to use. Its recoil was too hard to control, yet it could break through builds easily, dealing 22 to 150 damage. The weapon caused frustrating gameplay by making rapid, uncontrolled shooting more effective than skill-based strategies.

3. Quad Launcher

Quad Launcher Fortnite

Introduced in: Chapter 1, Season 6

DPS160
Damage160
Magazine Size4
Fire Rate1
Reload Time4.75
Structure Damage315

The Quad Launcher was a perfect example of everything wrong with the explosive spam meta. It could fire four rockets quickly and had a fast reload, letting players apply constant pressure to builds with little need for skill or strategy. Its removal was celebrated by competitive players who felt it reduced the skill required in Build Battles.

4. Sticky Grenade Launcher

Sticky Grenade Launcher Fortnite

Introduced in: Chapter 3

DPS54
Damage75
Magazine Size4
Fire Rate0.72
Reload Time7.6
Structure Damage278

This weapon had the worst parts of explosives. It was frustrating to play against but hard to use well. The grenades would often stick to the wrong surfaces, and the delay before they exploded made it tough to time correctly. It usually caused chaos instead of encouraging smart and tactical gameplay.

5. Drum Shotgun

Drum Shotgun Fortnite

Introduced in: Chapter 1, Season 9

DPS151.2
Damage50.4
Magazine Size12
Fire Rate3
Reload Time3.85
Structure Damage38

The Drum Shotgun tried to combine shotguns and SMGs into one but failed at both. Its widespread made it hard to deal consistent damage, and its fast fire rate couldn’t even make up for the low damage per shot if compared to other shotguns. It took up a shotgun slot but performed worse than most other close-range weapons.

6. Minigun

Minigun Fortnite

Introduced in: Chapter 1, Season 2

DPS228
Damage19
Magazine SizeInfinite
Fire Rate12
Reload Time5s
Structure Damage32

Despite being a supply drop weapon, the Minigun was often passed over for good reason. The long spin-up time made you vulnerable and exposed because you could not fire it instantly. It burned through ammo at an alarming rate, and its damage output wasn’t worth the drawbacks. As one player noted, anything the Minigun could do, other weapons could do better.

7. Crossbow

Crossbow Fortnite

Introduced in: Chapter 1, Season 2

DPS58.5
Damage65
Magazine Size5
Fire Rate0.9
Reload Time2.6
Structure Damage1

The idea of a silent, infinite ammo weapon was cool, but the Crossbow didn’t live up to expectations. Its projectiles were hard to aim, its damage was unreliable, and the reload time was slow. It filled a role that most players didn’t really need.

8. DMR

DMR Fortnite

Introduced in: Chapter 3, Season 3

DPS112.5
Damage45
Magazine Size10
Fire Rate2.5
Reload Time2.75
Structure Damage32

The DMR often showed up in loot boxes when you didn’t want it, and it struggled to fit into the game. It didn’t have the power of a sniper rifle or the flexibility of an assault rifle. Finding it early in the game usually felt like a disadvantage against players with better weapons.

9. Explosive Goo Gun

Explosive Goo Gun Fortnite

Introduced in: Chapter 3, Season 4

DPS320
Damage16
Magazine Size20
Fire Rate20
Reload Time3s
Structure Damage297

The Goo Gun in Fortnite was more frustrating than useful. While it could slow down building mode, its damage was too low, and the goo effect mostly annoyed both the player using it and the target. It was an example of a gimmicky weapon that didn’t improve the gameplay.

10. Grenades Post-Nerf

Grenades Fortnite

Introduced in: Multiple chapters

Damage100
Structure Damage375
Stack Size6

After being nerfed, regular grenades became almost useless. Their reduced damage and shorter throw range made them ineffective for both offense and defense. As one player mentioned, even Rust Cans were more useful as projectiles.

It’s true that Fortnite’s constant weapon updates keep the game fresh, but not all additions have worked out. Some weapons missed the mark due to weak damage, awkward mechanics, or being outshined by better options, making them some of the least effective in the game’s history. Of course, what one player dislikes, another might enjoy. Some of these weapons still have fans, which shows how diverse Fortnite’s weapon choices can be. What do you think is the worst weapon in Fortnite’s history?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

