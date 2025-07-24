Home » Gaming » Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons and Symbols Meaning

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons and Symbols Meaning

Getting lost in Wuchang Fallen Feathers because you can’t figure out what all those icons mean? It’s understandable. This game throws a lot of symbols at you from the start, and it can feel overwhelming when you’re just trying to play. I am here to help you break down all Wuchang Fallen Feathers icons and symbols. I will explain what they mean and how they work in the game. Check them out!

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Menu Icons

When you open your main menu, you’ll see several icons that take you to different parts of the game. Here’s what each one does:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
1. Katana iconWeapons – Takes you to your weapons screen where you can see all swords, axes, and gear you’ve picked up.
2. Warrior helmet iconCosmetics – Opens cosmetics menu to change how your character looks. Swap armor appearances here.
3. Treasure chest iconInventory – Your backpack where all items, consumables, and materials get stored.
4. Woman silhouette iconCharacter – Shows your character screen with level, stats, and general info about your current state.
5. Three boxes iconSettings – Opens settings menu for volume, controls, graphics, and other technical stuff.
6. Two paper iconsHelp – Takes you to help section including system help and combo displays for different weapons.
7. Red and yellow circle iconRed Mercury Essence – Your skill points currency used to upgrade abilities in the skill tree.

Every weapon in Wuchang Fallen Feathers has four main stats, and each one has its own icon. Understanding these helps you build your character properly:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
8. Arm folding iconWeapon Strength – Affects how much physical damage your weapon deals with strength-based attacks.
9. Legs running iconWeapon Agility – Influences your weapon’s speed and agility-based damage scaling.
10. Opened hand with glowing aura iconWeapon Magic – Weapons with high magic scaling deal more damage if you invest in magic stats.
11. Hand holding a feather iconWeapon Feathering – Affects special feather-based abilities and scaling.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Gameplay Icons

At worship shrines, you’ll see a wheel with different options. Each icon takes you somewhere important for your progression in the game:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
1. Flying bird iconTeleport – Fast travel between different areas you’ve discovered.
2. Stick iconImpetus Repository – Your skill tree where you spend Red Mercury Essence to unlock new abilities.
3. Warrior with swords icon Discipline – Combat style and weapon mastery progression settings.
4. Infinity iconEnter Dream – Resting at the shrine to advance the story.
5. Open arm iconTemper – Add elemental effects to your weapons temporarily.
6. Rock iconBenediction – Socket runes into your weapons for permanent bonuses.
7. Red woman silhouette iconInvoke – Spend madness currency on special items and buffs.
8. Chest iconWarehouse – Stores extra items you don’t want to carry around.

During fights, these icons help you understand what’s happening and when to act:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
9. Red gauge iconEnemy Health Bar – Shows enemy health. When it goes empty, they’re dead.
10. White circle iconTarget Enemy – Fills up as you attack enemies. When full, you can perform critical strike for massive damage.
11. Purple shield with Chinese letter iconUltimate Ability – Your ultimate ability that charges during combat for powerful attacks.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
12. Red line iconCritical Strike – Appears when you can perform critical strike after filling enemy’s stagger meter.
Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
13. Woman silhouette iconCharacter Madness – Shows your madness level. Higher madness means more damage but more risk (it will go red the higher your madness level is)
14. Two Black circle icons with various weapon or spell shapesSkills – Displays your equipped skills and spells. Shapes change based on the abilities you choose.
15. Dark red gauge barCharacter Health – Your health bar.
16. Compass iconMini Map – Shows your location, your POV, and immediate surroundings and nearby points of interest.

Skill Tree Nodes (Impetus Repository) Icons

The skill tree uses different icons to show what kind of upgrade each node provides. This helps you plan your character build:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
1. Wand iconTemper – New elemental effects for your weapons.
2. Vase icon with eye shapeRising Madness – Affects how your madness system works.
3. Fingers iconSpells – More magical abilities you can cast.
4. Two flasks iconManna Capacity – Increases maximum mana for more spell casting.
5. Heart iconVitality – Boosts your maximum health.
6. Wand iconTemper – Elemental effects for your weapons.
7. Lungs iconEndurance – Increases stamina for dodging and attacking.
8. Flask with lightning iconManna Potency – Makes your spells hit harder.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Character Icons

Your character has several status indicators that show important information about your current state. The most important one to understand is your Madness level and the Inner Demon, which directly affects how the game plays:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
1. Red circle iconCharacter Inner Demon – This is your madness meter. Higher levels give more power but make game more dangerous.

If you want to see if your Inner Demon is activated or not, you can check out your character’s eyes while playing. They will turn red.

Socket Benediction Icons

When socketing runes into weapons, you’ll see three different categories with distinct focuses. These Socket Benediction are like charms you can use to enhance your weapons:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
1. Trianlge iconOath – Combat bonuses and weapon effects. They mainly boost your raw damage output and defensive capabilities.
2. Triangle iconMemory – This one focuses on sustain and utility. They’re all about keeping you alive. Many Memory benedictions restore health.
3. Circle iconWisdom – Technique and skill-based enhancements. Often boost damage through skillful play.

Teleport Icons

These icons appear on the Teleport screen to show important locations and available quests:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
1. Person kneeling iconWorship’s Rise – Main hub areas where you can rest and upgrade.
2. Feather iconMercury Workshop – One of the quests in the game.
3. Various NPC iconsNPCs who give Quests – Characters with quests or services available.

Merchant Shop Icons

When shopping from merchants, these icons help you navigate different item categories:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons

Wuchang Fallen Feathers IconsDescription
1. Candle iconMerchant Shop – General shops for buying and selling basic items.
2. Opened chest iconAll Items – Shows everything available in the shop.
3. Flask pouch iconConsumables – Potions, food, and other items you can eat.
4. Feather iconMaterials – Crafting materials and upgrade components.
5. TBATBA
6. Dagger iconWeapons – Weapons and combat gear.

There you have it, all Wuchang Fallen Feathers icons and symbols explained. Don’t worry if this seems like a lot at first. Most players pick up these icons naturally as they play. The key ones to remember are the ones in the main menu, the weapon switching icons, and how to access your skill tree. Everything else you can figure out as you go.

