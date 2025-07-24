Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons and Symbols Meaning

Getting lost in Wuchang Fallen Feathers because you can’t figure out what all those icons mean? It’s understandable. This game throws a lot of symbols at you from the start, and it can feel overwhelming when you’re just trying to play. I am here to help you break down all Wuchang Fallen Feathers icons and symbols. I will explain what they mean and how they work in the game. Check them out!

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Menu Icons

When you open your main menu, you’ll see several icons that take you to different parts of the game. Here’s what each one does:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 1. Katana icon Weapons – Takes you to your weapons screen where you can see all swords, axes, and gear you’ve picked up. 2. Warrior helmet icon Cosmetics – Opens cosmetics menu to change how your character looks. Swap armor appearances here. 3. Treasure chest icon Inventory – Your backpack where all items, consumables, and materials get stored. 4. Woman silhouette icon Character – Shows your character screen with level, stats, and general info about your current state. 5. Three boxes icon Settings – Opens settings menu for volume, controls, graphics, and other technical stuff. 6. Two paper icons Help – Takes you to help section including system help and combo displays for different weapons. 7. Red and yellow circle icon Red Mercury Essence – Your skill points currency used to upgrade abilities in the skill tree.

Every weapon in Wuchang Fallen Feathers has four main stats, and each one has its own icon. Understanding these helps you build your character properly:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 8. Arm folding icon Weapon Strength – Affects how much physical damage your weapon deals with strength-based attacks. 9. Legs running icon Weapon Agility – Influences your weapon’s speed and agility-based damage scaling. 10. Opened hand with glowing aura icon Weapon Magic – Weapons with high magic scaling deal more damage if you invest in magic stats. 11. Hand holding a feather icon Weapon Feathering – Affects special feather-based abilities and scaling.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Gameplay Icons

At worship shrines, you’ll see a wheel with different options. Each icon takes you somewhere important for your progression in the game:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 1. Flying bird icon Teleport – Fast travel between different areas you’ve discovered. 2. Stick icon Impetus Repository – Your skill tree where you spend Red Mercury Essence to unlock new abilities. 3. Warrior with swords icon Discipline – Combat style and weapon mastery progression settings. 4. Infinity icon Enter Dream – Resting at the shrine to advance the story. 5. Open arm icon Temper – Add elemental effects to your weapons temporarily. 6. Rock icon Benediction – Socket runes into your weapons for permanent bonuses. 7. Red woman silhouette icon Invoke – Spend madness currency on special items and buffs. 8. Chest icon Warehouse – Stores extra items you don’t want to carry around.

During fights, these icons help you understand what’s happening and when to act:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 9. Red gauge icon Enemy Health Bar – Shows enemy health. When it goes empty, they’re dead. 10. White circle icon Target Enemy – Fills up as you attack enemies. When full, you can perform critical strike for massive damage. 11. Purple shield with Chinese letter icon Ultimate Ability – Your ultimate ability that charges during combat for powerful attacks.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 12. Red line icon Critical Strike – Appears when you can perform critical strike after filling enemy’s stagger meter.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 13. Woman silhouette icon Character Madness – Shows your madness level. Higher madness means more damage but more risk (it will go red the higher your madness level is) 14. Two Black circle icons with various weapon or spell shapes Skills – Displays your equipped skills and spells. Shapes change based on the abilities you choose. 15. Dark red gauge bar Character Health – Your health bar. 16. Compass icon Mini Map – Shows your location, your POV, and immediate surroundings and nearby points of interest.

Skill Tree Nodes (Impetus Repository) Icons

The skill tree uses different icons to show what kind of upgrade each node provides. This helps you plan your character build:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 1. Wand icon Temper – New elemental effects for your weapons. 2. Vase icon with eye shape Rising Madness – Affects how your madness system works. 3. Fingers icon Spells – More magical abilities you can cast. 4. Two flasks icon Manna Capacity – Increases maximum mana for more spell casting. 5. Heart icon Vitality – Boosts your maximum health. 6. Wand icon Temper – Elemental effects for your weapons. 7. Lungs icon Endurance – Increases stamina for dodging and attacking. 8. Flask with lightning icon Manna Potency – Makes your spells hit harder.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Character Icons

Your character has several status indicators that show important information about your current state. The most important one to understand is your Madness level and the Inner Demon, which directly affects how the game plays:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 1. Red circle icon Character Inner Demon – This is your madness meter. Higher levels give more power but make game more dangerous.



If you want to see if your Inner Demon is activated or not, you can check out your character’s eyes while playing. They will turn red.

Socket Benediction Icons

When socketing runes into weapons, you’ll see three different categories with distinct focuses. These Socket Benediction are like charms you can use to enhance your weapons:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 1. Trianlge icon Oath – Combat bonuses and weapon effects. They mainly boost your raw damage output and defensive capabilities. 2. Triangle icon Memory – This one focuses on sustain and utility. They’re all about keeping you alive. Many Memory benedictions restore health. 3. Circle icon Wisdom – Technique and skill-based enhancements. Often boost damage through skillful play.

Also Read:

Teleport Icons

These icons appear on the Teleport screen to show important locations and available quests:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 1. Person kneeling icon Worship’s Rise – Main hub areas where you can rest and upgrade. 2. Feather icon Mercury Workshop – One of the quests in the game. 3. Various NPC icons NPCs who give Quests – Characters with quests or services available.

Merchant Shop Icons

When shopping from merchants, these icons help you navigate different item categories:

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Icons Description 1. Candle icon Merchant Shop – General shops for buying and selling basic items. 2. Opened chest icon All Items – Shows everything available in the shop. 3. Flask pouch icon Consumables – Potions, food, and other items you can eat. 4. Feather icon Materials – Crafting materials and upgrade components. 5. TBA TBA 6. Dagger icon Weapons – Weapons and combat gear.

There you have it, all Wuchang Fallen Feathers icons and symbols explained. Don’t worry if this seems like a lot at first. Most players pick up these icons naturally as they play. The key ones to remember are the ones in the main menu, the weapon switching icons, and how to access your skill tree. Everything else you can figure out as you go.