Wuthering Waves 2.4 Livestream Codes Expiry Time and Rewards

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream premiered on May 30, 2025, providing fans with a preview of the upcoming update’s contents. The developer took the opportunity to announce the upcoming character banners, weapons, events, and more. They also provided viewers with three exclusive redeem codes offering Astrites and some other lucrative resources. However, it is imperative to use these codes at the earliest, as they will expire after a certain period.

This article lists all three Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream codes and also provides their expiry date and time. Additionally, it includes steps on how to easily exchange the redemption codes.

Wuthering Waves 2.4 Livestream Codes, Rewards, and Expiry Timing

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 Preview Special Broadcast aired on the title’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on May 30, 2025. Here are all three redemption codes that were released during the livestream, along with their rewards:

SHADOWOFGLORY – Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5

– Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5 FLAMESOFHEART – Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000

– Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000 AGONISON – Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2

It is recommended that you exchange all three livestream codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the free Astrites and resources. Kuro Games has announced that these codes will expire on June 1, 2025, at 8:59 AM PT. Below is a countdown showcasing the time left for expiry:

How to Redeem Codes in Wuthering Waves

Using redemption codes in WuWa is a simple process and can be done from within the game. Here are the steps for it:

Start the game on any platform.

Open the Pause menu by clicking on the top right corner or pressing the Esc key .

by clicking on the top right corner or pressing the . Head over to Settings .

. Then navigate to Other Settings .

. Tap on the Redeem button here to open a dialog box.

here to open a dialog box. Paste the code in the designated space and click Confirm .

. Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.

How to use redeem codes in WuWa

And that’s it, folks.