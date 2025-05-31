Home » Gaming » Wuthering Waves 2.4 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Wuthering Waves 2.4 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

by Staff Writer
written by Staff Writer 0 comment
Wuthering Waves 2.4 release date and time

Kuro Games announced the release date of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update to be June 12, 2025, during the official version 2.4 livestream. They took the opportunity to treat fans with a preview of the upcoming patch’s contents, revealing that it will introduce a new area of Rinascita, called Septimont. Furthermore, the developer also confirmed that version 5.4 will see the debut of Cartethyia and Lupa as playable 5-star Resonators.

As players worldwide look forward to the next patch’s arrival, this article lists the release dates and timings for the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update to help them keep track of it. Moreover, it includes a universal countdown for convenience.

Wuthering Waves 2.4: Release Date and Timings for All Regions

Wuthering Waves 2.4 release date and time
Cartethyia will become available as soon as v2.4 is live (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves version 2.4, titled “Lightly We Toss the Crown,” is scheduled to go live on June 12, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8), across all servers. As soon as the update goes live, players will be able to engage in the new content and summon on the first half gacha banners, featuring Cartethyia, and her signature 5-star weapon, Defier’s Thorn.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until WuWa 2.4 goes live:

Also Read:

Moreover, the following section includes the release dates and timings for all major regions worldwide:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 11, 2025, at 8 PM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 11, 2025, at 9 PM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 11, 2025, at 10 PM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 11, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): June 12, 2025, at 4 AM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 12, 2025, at 5 AM
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 12, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

  • India Standard Time (IST): June 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM
  • China Standard Time (CST): June 12, 2025, at 11 AM
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): June 12, 2025, at 11 AM
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): June 12, 2025, at 12 PM
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): June 12, 2025, at 12 PM

It is important to note that ahead of version 2.4’s release, the developer will likely conduct server maintenance starting June 12, 2025, at 4 AM (UTC +8). It will last approximately seven hours, and the game will be inaccessible during this period. As a sign of gratitude, the developer will also provide a reward of 300 Astrites to players for the inconvenience.

TW staff writer

All articles published here were written by TechWiser's staff writers.

You may also like

Wuthering Waves 2.4 Livestream Teases Six New Characters for Future...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1443 Hints, Answers – June 1, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #721 Hints, Answers – June 1, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #455 Hints and Answers for June 1,...

Marvel Rivals: How to Get Ultron Discord Avatar Decoration for...

Roblox One Fruit Simulator Codes (May 2025)

Roblox Mount RNG Codes (May 2025)

Roblox Steal Ice Cream from Kids Codes (May 2025)

Roblox Grow A Business Codes (May 2025): Are There Any...

How to Get and Use Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign