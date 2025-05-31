Wuthering Waves 2.4 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Kuro Games announced the release date of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update to be June 12, 2025, during the official version 2.4 livestream. They took the opportunity to treat fans with a preview of the upcoming patch’s contents, revealing that it will introduce a new area of Rinascita, called Septimont. Furthermore, the developer also confirmed that version 5.4 will see the debut of Cartethyia and Lupa as playable 5-star Resonators.

As players worldwide look forward to the next patch’s arrival, this article lists the release dates and timings for the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update to help them keep track of it. Moreover, it includes a universal countdown for convenience.

Wuthering Waves 2.4: Release Date and Timings for All Regions

Cartethyia will become available as soon as v2.4 is live (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves version 2.4, titled “Lightly We Toss the Crown,” is scheduled to go live on June 12, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8), across all servers. As soon as the update goes live, players will be able to engage in the new content and summon on the first half gacha banners, featuring Cartethyia, and her signature 5-star weapon, Defier’s Thorn.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until WuWa 2.4 goes live:

Moreover, the following section includes the release dates and timings for all major regions worldwide:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : June 11, 2025, at 8 PM

: June 11, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : June 11, 2025, at 9 PM

: June 11, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT) : June 11, 2025, at 10 PM

: June 11, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 11, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): June 12, 2025, at 4 AM

June 12, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) : June 12, 2025, at 5 AM

: June 12, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 12, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : June 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: June 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : June 12, 2025, at 11 AM

: June 12, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : June 12, 2025, at 11 AM

: June 12, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : June 12, 2025, at 12 PM

: June 12, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): June 12, 2025, at 12 PM

It is important to note that ahead of version 2.4’s release, the developer will likely conduct server maintenance starting June 12, 2025, at 4 AM (UTC +8). It will last approximately seven hours, and the game will be inaccessible during this period. As a sign of gratitude, the developer will also provide a reward of 300 Astrites to players for the inconvenience.