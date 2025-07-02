Wuthering Waves 2.5 Banners as per Leaks

Following the conclusion of the ongoing 2.4 update, Kuro Games will release the Wuthering Waves version 2.5. While the developer has already announced that Phrolova will debut as a 5-star playable character in the upcoming patch, the other featured characters are currently unknown. However, leaker Ranny has disclosed the list of all 5-star and 4-star Resonators coming in the next patch. Let’s look at the upcoming characters appearing on the gacha banners during the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 Characters and Banners Leaked

As per leaks from Ranny on X, the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update will feature the following characters and weapons on the convene banners during the first and second halves of the patch:

First Half Convene Banners

Limited-time Resonator convene banner:

Phrolova : 5-star; Havoc, Rectifier

: 5-star; Havoc, Rectifier Roccia : 5-star; Havoc, Gauntlets

: 5-star; Havoc, Gauntlets Taoqi : 4-star; Havoc, Broadblade

: 4-star; Havoc, Broadblade Lumi : 4-star; Electro, Broadblade

: 4-star; Electro, Broadblade Yuanwu: 4-star; Electro, Gauntlets

Limited-time Weapon convene banner:

Tragicomedy: 5-star; Gauntlets

The brand-new Havoc Resonator, Phrolova, will debut during the first half of the 2.5 update, according to Ranny. She is one of the Fractsidus Overseers and has appeared in the narrative as an antagonist several times. Apart from her, Roccia is speculated to return to the game for her first rerun banner during this period. Taoqi, Lumi, and Yuanwu are expected to be the 4-star characters that will get a rate-up on Phrolova and Roccia’s convene banners.

Moreover, likely, Phrolova and Roccia’s signature weapons will also become available on the convene banners alongside them.

Second Half Convene Banners

Limited-time Resonator convene banner:

Cantarella : 5-star; Havoc, Rectifier

: 5-star; Havoc, Rectifier Brant : 5-star; Fusion, Sword

: 5-star; Fusion, Sword Danjin : 4-star; Havoc, Sword

: 4-star; Havoc, Sword Mortefi : 4-star; Fusion, Pistols

: 4-star; Fusion, Pistols Yangyang: 4-star; Aero, Sword

Limited-time Weapon convene banner:

Whispers of Sirens : 5-star; Rectifier

: 5-star; Rectifier Unflickering Valor: 5-star; Sword

As for the second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update, Ranny suggests that popular 5-star Resonators, Cantarella and Brant, may have their first rerun banners during this period. They may be joined by Danjin, Mortefi, and Yangyang as 4-star options.

The respective signature weapons of Cantarella and Brant, Whispers of Sirens and Unflickering Valor, are also expected to be offered alongside them.

It is important to note that the abovementioned banner schedule is based on leaks and is subject to change. Take it with a grain of salt.