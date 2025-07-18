Wuthering Waves 2.5 Banners: New Characters and Weapons

The Wuthering Waves version 2.5 livestream premiered on July 18, 2025, and treated fans with a preview of the upcoming content. Kuro Games took the opportunity to showcase a new character, Phrolova, and her signature weapon, Lethean Elegy. Apart from that, the developer also revealed the complete banner schedule for the patch, including all 5-star and 4-star resonators. Read on to learn more about all the characters that will be available in the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update and when they will be released.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 Complete Banner Schedule

Kuro Games has announced that the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update will release globally on July 24, 2025, introducing Phrolova as a brand-new resonator. She is a 5-star character with the Havoc attribute who will be featured on the convene banner alongside many other popular units. Let’s look at the banner schedule for the 2.5 update:

First half Banners (July 24, 2025)

Limited-time resonator convene banner:

Phrolova : 5-star; Havoc, Rectifier

: 5-star; Havoc, Rectifier Roccia : 5-star; Havoc, Gauntlets

: 5-star; Havoc, Gauntlets Taoqi : 4-star; Havoc, Broadblade

: 4-star; Havoc, Broadblade Lumi : 4-star; Electro, Broadblade

: 4-star; Electro, Broadblade Yuanwu: 4-star; Electro, Gauntlets

Limited-time weapon convene banner:

Lethean Elegy : 5-star; Rectifier

: 5-star; Rectifier Tragicomedy : 5-star; Gauntlets

: 5-star; Gauntlets Jinzhou Keeper : 4-star; Rectifier

: 4-star; Rectifier Lunar Cutter : 4-star; Sword

: 4-star; Sword Celestial Spiral: 4-star; Gauntlets

The Phase 1 banners of the WuWa 2.5 update will see the debut of the newest Havoc character, Phrolova. Alongside her, another 5-star resonator from the Havoc attribute, Roccia, will appear on the convene banners. While the former is suspected to be a powerful damage dealer, the latter is a strong sub-DPS in the game’s meta. Moreover, the signature weapon of both characters will also be available during this period.

As for the 4-star characters, the developer has announced that Taoqi, Lumi, and Yuanwu will get a rate-up on the first half banners.

Second half Banners

Limited-time resonator convene banner:

Cantarella : 5-star; Havoc, Rectifier

: 5-star; Havoc, Rectifier Brant : 5-star; Fusion, Sword

: 5-star; Fusion, Sword Danjin : 4-star; Havoc, Sword

: 4-star; Havoc, Sword Yangyang : 4-star; Aero, Sword

: 4-star; Aero, Sword Mortefi: 4-star; Fusion, Pistols

Limited-time weapon convene banner:

Whispers of Sirens : 5-star; Rectifier

: 5-star; Rectifier Unflickering Valor : 5-star; Sword

: 5-star; Sword Variation : 4-star; Rectifier

: 4-star; Rectifier Overture : 4-star; Sword

: 4-star; Sword Novaburst: 4-star; Pistol

Kuro Games has revealed that the Phase 2 banners of Wuthering Waves 2.5 will offer Cantarella and Brant as 5-star resonators. The former is a decent sub-DPS with the Havoc attribute. Whereas, the latter is an amazing Fusion character, capable of functioning as a sub-DPS and support. The signature weapon of both characters is their BiS options and will also be present on the weapons convene banner alongside them.

Apart from that, the developer has confirmed that Danjin, Mortefi, and Yangyang will be present on the second half banners as rate-up 4-star resonators.