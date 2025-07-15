Wuthering Waves 2.5 Livestream: Release Date and Countdown Timer

Kuro Games has announced that the Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream will air on July 18, 2025. It will provide fans with a preview of what to expect from the upcoming update. The developer will showcase Phrolova’s gameplay, reveal future banners and weapons, and much more. Three new exciting redeem codes offering Astrites will also drop during the telecast. To help you keep track of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream’s premiere, this article provides its release date and time, along with a countdown for it.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 Livestream Date and Countdown Timer

Wuthering Waves Version 2.5 Preview Special Broadcast is scheduled to air on July 18, 2025, at 19:00 (UTC+8).



YouTube: https://t.co/XzhUPNBGIl

Twitch: https://t.co/oqFESGHEvZ



You can watch it live on Wuthering Waves' official livestream channels. Remember to tune in for the… pic.twitter.com/krLjRueFvj — Wuthering Waves (@Wuthering_Waves) July 11, 2025

The Wuthering Waves version 2.5 Preview Special Broadcast will air worldwide on July 18, 2025, at 7 PM (UTC +8). It will premiere on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels and provide fans with their first peek at the upcoming patch’s contents. The developer will likely showcase Phrolova’s gameplay and share information about the upcoming Septimont quests in the livestream.

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until the WuWa 2.5 livestream airs globally:

Additionally, here are the local livestream timings for all major regions worldwide:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 18, 2025, at 4 AM

July 18, 2025, at 4 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 18, 2025, at 5 AM

July 18, 2025, at 5 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 18, 2025, at 6 AM

July 18, 2025, at 6 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 18, 2025, at 7 AM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): July 18, 2025, at 12 PM

July 18, 2025, at 12 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 18, 2025, at 1 PM

July 18, 2025, at 1 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): July 18, 2025, at 2 PM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): July 18, 2025, at 4:30 PM

July 18, 2025, at 4:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): July 18, 2025, at 7 PM

July 18, 2025, at 7 PM Philippine Standard Time (PHT): July 18, 2025, at 7 PM

July 18, 2025, at 7 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST): July 18, 2025, at 8 PM

July 18, 2025, at 8 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): July 18, 2025, at 8 PM

It is recommended you use the WuWa redeem codes as soon as they drop during the 2.5 livestream, as the codes will expire soon afterward.

What to Expect from Wuthering Waves 2.5 Livestream?

New Characters and Banners

Kuro Games has confirmed via drip marketing that Phrolova will be the only new character debuting in the 2.5 update. She will be a 5-star resonator from the Havoc attribute. Just like past instances, the developer will use the platform to showcase Phrolova’s abilities and gameplay to generate hype surrounding her arrival.

Apart from that, the developer will also announce the upcoming banner schedule during the 2.5 livestream.

New Weapons

The developer will also share information about Phrolova’s signature weapon during the livestream. It is speculated to be a Rectifier called Lethean Elegy, and more about its stats and effects will be announced soon.

New Redemption Codes

As mentioned above, the livestream will drop three new redeem codes at certain intervals. It is expected that they will offer the following rewards when exchanged: