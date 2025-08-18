Wuthering Waves 2.6: Augusta and Iuno All Ascension Materials

Kuro Games has officially revealed all the ascension materials that you will require to upgrade Augusta and Iuno in Wuthering Waves 2.6. While the former is a 5-star Electro resonator who wields a Broadblade in combat, the latter is an Aero character belonging to the same rarity who uses Gauntlets. To make the most out of their kits, you will have to level up these characters to the maximum level 90. Doing so will unlock all their abilities and significantly improve their stats. Here are all the ascension materials you will need to farm for Augusta and Iuno in Wuthering Waves 2.6, along with information on where to find them.

Wuthering Waves Augusta Ascension Materials and Where to Find Them

Here are all the ascension materials you must farm to fully upgrade Augusta upon her release in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update:

Blighted Crown of Puppet King x 46

Luminous Calendula x 60

LF Tidal Residuum x 29

MF Tidal Residuum x 40

HF Tidal Residuum x 52

FF Tidal Residuum x 61

Waveworn Residue 210 x 25

Waveworn Residue 226 x 28

Waveworn Residue 235 x 55

Waveworn Residue 239 x 67

When Irises Bloom x 26

Shell Credit x 3,100,000

Let’s also take a look at where to find each of the aforementioned resources within the game:

Blighted Crown of Puppet King : Blighted Crown of Puppet King is a brand-new boss material that you can obtain by defeating The False Sovereign monster , who will debut in the game during the upcoming 2.6 update.

: Blighted Crown of Puppet King is a brand-new boss material that you can obtain by defeating , who will debut in the game during the upcoming 2.6 update. Luminous Calendula : Luminous Calendula is a new local specialty that you need for Augusta. You can gather it from the new Sanguis Plateaus area that will be added in version 2.6.

: Luminous Calendula is a new local specialty that you need for Augusta. You can gather it from the new that will be added in version 2.6. Tidal Residuum : You can collect Tidal Residuum of various rarities by beating enemies influenced by the Dark Tides , like Fae Ignis, Nimbus Wraith, and more. Alternatively, you can get these drops from any Forgery Challenge in Rinascita or the Oscillate Coral Shop.

: You can collect Tidal Residuum of various rarities by beating , like Fae Ignis, Nimbus Wraith, and more. Alternatively, you can get these drops from any Forgery Challenge in Rinascita or the Oscillate Coral Shop. Waveworn Residue : You can get all rarities of Waveworn Residue by participating in the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Garden of Adoration Forgery Challenge in Rinascita .

: You can get all rarities of Waveworn Residue by participating in the . When Irises Bloom: When Irises Bloom is weekly boss material that you can farm by fighting the Fleurdelys weekly boss.

Also Read:

Wuthering Waves Iuno Ascension Materials and Where to Find Them

Let’s look at all the ascension materials you must farm to fully upgrade Iuno upon her release in WuWa 2.6:

Abyssal Husk x 46

Sliverglow Bloom x 60

LF Polygon Core x 29

MF Polygon Core x 40

HF Polygon Core x 52

FF Polygon Core x 61

Cadence Seed x 25

Cadence Bud x 28

Cadence Leaf x 55

Cadence Blossom x 67

The Netherworld’s Stare x 26

Shell Credit x 3,100,000

Here are all the locations from where you can gather Iuno’s level-up materials in Wuthering Waves:

Abyssal Husk : Abyssal Husk is a new boss material in the title that you can obtain by defeating the Lady of the Sea boss monster . It will be added in version 2.6.

: Abyssal Husk is a new boss material in the title that you can obtain by defeating the . It will be added in version 2.6. Sliverglow Bloom : Sliverglow Bloom is an upcoming local specialty that you must gather for Iuno. You can find it in the new Sanguis Plateaus area , which will be added in the 2.6 update.

: Sliverglow Bloom is an upcoming local specialty that you must gather for Iuno. You can find it in the new , which will be added in the 2.6 update. Polygon Cores : You can obtain Polygon Cores of various rarities by beating Clamorlings and Tranquilite enemies , like Autopuppet Scout, Carapace, and more. Alternatively, you can get these drops from any Forgery Challenge in Rinascita or the Oscillate Coral Shop.

: You can obtain Polygon Cores of various rarities by beating , like Autopuppet Scout, Carapace, and more. Alternatively, you can get these drops from any Forgery Challenge in Rinascita or the Oscillate Coral Shop. Cadence Seed : The Cadence Seed and its higher rarity variants are obtainable from the Moonlit Groves Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Abyss of Sacrifice Forgery Challenge in Rinascita .

: The Cadence Seed and its higher rarity variants are obtainable from the . The Netherworld’s Stare: The Netherworld’s Stare is a weekly boss material that drops upon defeating the Hecate Weekly Boss.

This is all you need to know about the ascension materials of Augusta and Iuno is WuWa. You can use the list to pre-farm all their resources so you can upgrade them as soon as they debut in-game.