Wuthering Waves 2.6 Livestream: Release Date and Countdown Timer

The Wuthering Waves version 2.6 livestream will showcase the upcoming patch’s contents. It will also reveal the gameplay and signature weapons of the two new playable units, Augusta and Iuno. While the former is a 5-star Electro resonator, the latter is a 5-star Aero character. Furthermore, Kuro Games will also release three exclusive WuWa redeem codes during the telecast, offering 300 Astrites. Read on to learn more about the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream timings and what to expect from it.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 Livestream Date and Countdown Timer

According to the official announcement from Kuro Games, the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream will air on August 16, 2025, at 7 PM (UTC +8). You can watch it either on the game’s official YouTube or Twitch channels. The broadcast is likely to run for half an hour, during which the developer will share insight into the new resonators, weapons, quests, events, and more.

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until the version 2.6 broadcast begins to help you keep track of it:

Furthermore, let’s also look at the local timings for the livestream for all major regions worldwide:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 16, 2025, at 4 AM

August 16, 2025, at 4 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 16, 2025, at 5 AM

August 16, 2025, at 5 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): August 16, 2025, at 6 AM

August 16, 2025, at 6 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 16, 2025, at 7 AM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): August 16, 2025, at 12 PM

August 16, 2025, at 12 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 16, 2025, at 1 PM

August 16, 2025, at 1 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): August 16, 2025, at 2 PM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): August 16, 2025, at 4:30 PM

August 16, 2025, at 4:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): August 16, 2025, at 7 PM

August 16, 2025, at 7 PM Philippine Standard Time (PHT): August 16, 2025, at 7 PM

August 16, 2025, at 7 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST): August 16, 2025, at 8 PM

August 16, 2025, at 8 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): August 16, 2025, at 8 PM

What to Expect from Wuthering Waves 2.6 Livestream?

New Characters and Banners

As mentioned above, Augusta and Iuno will be the only new characters debuting in the 2.6 update. The former is an Electro character who uses a Broadblade in combat. Whereas, the latter is an Aero resonator that relies on Gauntlets. Both of them seem to be quite powerful, according to leaks, and may turn out to be top-tier characters in Wuthering Waves. Kuro Games will likely showcase their gameplay and abilities during the telecast.

Leaks have also indicated that Carlotta and Ciaconna may return to the title in the next update for their rerun banners, along with their signature 5-star weapons.

New Weapons

augusta and iuno's weapon is literally one of the prettiest weapons i have ever seen oh my god.. pic.twitter.com/RYoNk94tGi — yeon ✵ (@sachienath) August 1, 2025

The signature weapons of Augusta and Iuno will also debut in the next update, and the livestream will most likely showcase their design and officially reveal their abilities. Leaks have suggested that Augusta’s Broadblade may be called the Crown and Thunder Authority and provide her with Crit Rate. As for Iuno’s Gauntlets, they may be called Annotation of All Enduring Things and also offer Crit Rate.

New Redemption Codes

As always, the 2.6 livestream will reveal three new exclusive redeem codes at certain intervals. These codes are likely to provide the following rewards:

Code #1 : Astrites x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5

: Astrites x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5 Code #2 : Astrites x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credits x 40,000

: Astrites x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credits x 40,000 Code #3: Astrites x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2

You are recommended to use the livestream codes at the earliest, as they expire soon after the livestream concludes.