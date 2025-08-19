Home » Gaming » Wuthering Waves: All 5 New Battle Pass Weapons Revealed

Wuthering Waves: All 5 New Battle Pass Weapons Revealed

by Virat Fumakia
written by Virat Fumakia 0 comment

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will introduce five new 4-star weapons to the Pioneer Podcast Battle Pass. They belong to each of the five weapon types and are part of the brand-new Septimont-themed Hunter’s Growl series. Boasting varied effects, they seem quite powerful and will likely turn out to be great choices for several in-game characters. You can get any of them by purchasing the Insider Channel of the Pioneer Podcast Battle Pass, which costs $10 (or equivalent in other currencies), and reaching Podcast Lv. 30. Let’s look at the stats and effect of all upcoming Wuthering Waves Battle Pass weapons.

wuthering waves new battle pass weapons

Hunter’s Growl Battle Pass Weapons: Stats, Description, and Skills

1. Feather Edge (Sword)

Feather Edge is an upcoming 4-star Sword in Wuthering Waves 2.6 that will become receivable from the in-game Battle Pass. Here are its stats and weapon skill at Lv. 90 and Syntonization Rank 1:

wuthering waves battle pass sword
Base ATK412
Secondary StatCrit. Rate 20.2%
Weapon SkillCasting Resonance Liberation increases ATK by 7.2%/11.1%/15.1%/19%/23% and grants 10.8%/16.7%/22.6%/28.6%/34.5% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus for 15 seconds.

Let’s also look at the official description of the weapon:

A Sword awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. Its engravings draw inspiration from Griffrexes—natural born hunters and first allies Septimontians found in this land. Their bond needs no words, raidant and pure, like the blazing sun watching that watches over all.

2. Aureate Zenith (Broadblade)

Aureate Zenith is the new 4-star Broadblade part of the Hunter’s Growl weapon set in WuWa. It is likely to be an amazing option for Augusta and features the following stats and abilities at Lv. 90 and Syntonization Rank 1:

wuthering waves battle pass broadblade
Base ATK412
Secondary StatCrit. DMG 40.5%
Weapon SkillCasting Resonance Liberation increases ATK by 7.2%/11.1%/15.1%/19%/23% and grants 10.8%/16.7%/22.6%/28.6%/34.5% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus for 15 seconds.

Moreover, here is the official description of the weapon:

A Broadblade awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. Its engravings draw inspiration from Griffrexes—natural born hunters and first allies Septimontians found in this land. Their bond needs no words, raidant and pure, like the blazing sun watching that watches over all.

Also Read: Wuthering Waves Augusta Weapon: Stats, Effect, Ascension Materials

3. Solar Flame (Pistols)

The Solar Flame are the new 4-star Battle Pass Pistols, boasting the following stats and skill effect at Lv. 90 and Syntonization Rank 1:

wuthering waves battle pass pistols
Base ATK412
Secondary StatCrit. Rate 20.2%
Weapon SkillDealing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack DMG increases ATK by 2.2%/3.4%/4.7%/5.9%/7.2% and grants 2.2%/3.4%/4.7%/5.9%/7.2% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus for seven seconds, stacking up to four times. This effect can be triggered every one second.

The official description of this weapon mentions the following:

A pair of Pistols awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. Its engravings draw inspiration from Griffrexes—natural born hunters and first allies Septimontians found in this land. Their bond needs no words, raidant and pure, like the blazing sun watching that watches over all.

4. Aether Strike (Gauntlets)

wuthering waves battle pass gauntlets

Aether Strike is the 4-star upcoming 4-star Gauntlet that you can get after buying the Insider Channel of the Pioneer Podcast Battle Pass. It is likely to be a strong option for Iuno. Here are it’s stats and weapon skill:

Base ATK412
Secondary StatCrit. DMG 40.5%
Weapon SkillCasting Resonance Liberation increases ATK by 7.2%/11.1%/15.1%/19%/23% and grants 10.8%/16.7%/22.6%/28.6%/34.5% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus for 15 seconds.

Moreover, here’s its official description:

A pair of Gauntlets awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. Its engravings draw inspiration from Griffrexes—natural born hunters and first allies Septimontians found in this land. Their bond needs no words, raidant and pure, like the blazing sun watching that watches over all.

Also Read: Wuthering Waves Iuno Weapon: Stats, Effect, Ascension Materials

5. Radiant Dawn (Rectifier)

wuthering waves upcoming rectifier

The Radiant Dawn is the 4-star Rectifier from this new weapon series and offers the following to its wielder:

Base ATK412
Secondary StatCrit. DMG 40.5%
Weapon SkillCasting Resonance Skill increases ATK by 9%/13.9%/18.9%/23.8%/28.8% and grants 9%/13.9%/18.9%/23.8%/28.8% Basic Attack DMG Bonus for 10 seconds.

Let’s also look at the description of this weapon:

A Rectifier awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. Its engravings draw inspiration from Griffrexes—natural born hunters and first allies Septimontians found in this land. Their bond needs no words, raidant and pure, like the blazing sun watching that watches over all.

This is all for the new weapon series. It will become available on the in-game Battle Pass as soon as Wuthering Waves version 2.6 goes live on August 28, 2025.

Virat is a Gacha Games and Pokémon writer at Techwiser. Originally trained as an architect, he transitioned into journalism to pursue his passion for gaming and technology. He has also previously worked at Sportskeeda as a writer and editor, where his articles garnered over 4 million views.

