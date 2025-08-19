Wuthering Waves: All 5 New Battle Pass Weapons Revealed

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will introduce five new 4-star weapons to the Pioneer Podcast Battle Pass. They belong to each of the five weapon types and are part of the brand-new Septimont-themed Hunter’s Growl series. Boasting varied effects, they seem quite powerful and will likely turn out to be great choices for several in-game characters. You can get any of them by purchasing the Insider Channel of the Pioneer Podcast Battle Pass, which costs $10 (or equivalent in other currencies), and reaching Podcast Lv. 30. Let’s look at the stats and effect of all upcoming Wuthering Waves Battle Pass weapons.

Hunter’s Growl Battle Pass Weapons: Stats, Description, and Skills

1. Feather Edge (Sword)

Feather Edge is an upcoming 4-star Sword in Wuthering Waves 2.6 that will become receivable from the in-game Battle Pass. Here are its stats and weapon skill at Lv. 90 and Syntonization Rank 1:

Base ATK 412 Secondary Stat Crit. Rate 20.2% Weapon Skill Casting Resonance Liberation increases ATK by 7.2%/11.1%/15.1%/19%/23% and grants 10.8%/16.7%/22.6%/28.6%/34.5% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus for 15 seconds.

Let’s also look at the official description of the weapon:

“A Sword awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. Its engravings draw inspiration from Griffrexes—natural born hunters and first allies Septimontians found in this land. Their bond needs no words, raidant and pure, like the blazing sun watching that watches over all.“

2. Aureate Zenith (Broadblade)

Aureate Zenith is the new 4-star Broadblade part of the Hunter’s Growl weapon set in WuWa. It is likely to be an amazing option for Augusta and features the following stats and abilities at Lv. 90 and Syntonization Rank 1:

Base ATK 412 Secondary Stat Crit. DMG 40.5% Weapon Skill Casting Resonance Liberation increases ATK by 7.2%/11.1%/15.1%/19%/23% and grants 10.8%/16.7%/22.6%/28.6%/34.5% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus for 15 seconds.

Moreover, here is the official description of the weapon:

“A Broadblade awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. Its engravings draw inspiration from Griffrexes—natural born hunters and first allies Septimontians found in this land. Their bond needs no words, raidant and pure, like the blazing sun watching that watches over all.“

3. Solar Flame (Pistols)

The Solar Flame are the new 4-star Battle Pass Pistols, boasting the following stats and skill effect at Lv. 90 and Syntonization Rank 1:

Base ATK 412 Secondary Stat Crit. Rate 20.2% Weapon Skill Dealing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack DMG increases ATK by 2.2%/3.4%/4.7%/5.9%/7.2% and grants 2.2%/3.4%/4.7%/5.9%/7.2% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus for seven seconds, stacking up to four times. This effect can be triggered every one second.

The official description of this weapon mentions the following:

“A pair of Pistols awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. Its engravings draw inspiration from Griffrexes—natural born hunters and first allies Septimontians found in this land. Their bond needs no words, raidant and pure, like the blazing sun watching that watches over all.“

4. Aether Strike (Gauntlets)

Aether Strike is the 4-star upcoming 4-star Gauntlet that you can get after buying the Insider Channel of the Pioneer Podcast Battle Pass. It is likely to be a strong option for Iuno. Here are it’s stats and weapon skill:

Base ATK 412 Secondary Stat Crit. DMG 40.5% Weapon Skill Casting Resonance Liberation increases ATK by 7.2%/11.1%/15.1%/19%/23% and grants 10.8%/16.7%/22.6%/28.6%/34.5% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus for 15 seconds.

Moreover, here’s its official description:

“A pair of Gauntlets awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. Its engravings draw inspiration from Griffrexes—natural born hunters and first allies Septimontians found in this land. Their bond needs no words, raidant and pure, like the blazing sun watching that watches over all.“

5. Radiant Dawn (Rectifier)

The Radiant Dawn is the 4-star Rectifier from this new weapon series and offers the following to its wielder:

Base ATK 412 Secondary Stat Crit. DMG 40.5% Weapon Skill Casting Resonance Skill increases ATK by 9%/13.9%/18.9%/23.8%/28.8% and grants 9%/13.9%/18.9%/23.8%/28.8% Basic Attack DMG Bonus for 10 seconds.

Let’s also look at the description of this weapon:

“A Rectifier awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. Its engravings draw inspiration from Griffrexes—natural born hunters and first allies Septimontians found in this land. Their bond needs no words, raidant and pure, like the blazing sun watching that watches over all.“

This is all for the new weapon series. It will become available on the in-game Battle Pass as soon as Wuthering Waves version 2.6 goes live on August 28, 2025.