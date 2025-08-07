Wuthering Waves Augusta Weapon Leaks: Stats, Effect, Ascension Materials

Augusta is a brand-new 5-star resonator from Septimont arriving in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, which is likely to release on August 28, 2025. She is an Electro character who wields a Broadblade in combat. Ahead of the official announcement about her signature weapon, called Crown and Thunder Authority, leaked information from Seele Leaks has disclosed the stats and effects of Augusta’s Broadblade, along with the ascension materials you will require to upgrade it. Read on to learn more about the stats, effects, and required materials for Augusta’s signature weapon in Wuthering Waves.

Augusta’s Signature Weapon: Stats and Effect in Wuthering Waves

Reliable information about Augusta’s signature weapon in Wuthering Waves from Seele Leaks and Wuthering Waves Legacy has shared details about its stats and passive effect. Let’s look at what this upcoming 5-star Broadblade, named Crown and Thunder Authority, will provide at the maximum level 90 at Syntonization Rank 1:

Base ATK 675 Secondary Stat 12.1% Crit Rate Effect Increases Attack by 12%. When casting an Intro Skill or Resonance Skill, Heavy Attack damage is increased by 20% for 15 seconds. When gaining a shield, Heavy Attack damage ignores 7% of the target’s defense, stackable up to 5 times, triggering once every 0.5 seconds, lasting 7 seconds.

Based on the information shared by Seele Leaks, it appears the Crown and Thunder Authority Broadblade will have a significantly high base ATK. However, it is likely to provide a meagre 12.1% Crit Rate via secondary stat, which isn’t nearly as high as other Crit Rate offering weapons.

When it comes to the passive effect, Augusta’s weapon will heavily favor characters who rely on their Heavy Attacks to deal damage. Not only does the effect provide additional Attack, but it buffs Heavy Attacks considerably for 15 seconds after casting Intro Skills or Resonance Skills. Moreover, it can straight-up ignore enemy DEF against such types of attacks when the wielder generates a shield. This ensures that Augusta’s Heavy Attacks hit like a truck.

Crown and Thunder Authority: Ascension Materials in Wuthering Waves

Here are all the materials you will require to fully level up Augusta’s signature weapon in WuWa:

Waveworn Residue 210 x 6

Waveworn Residue 226 x 8

Waveworn Residue 235 x 6

Waveworn Residue 239 x 20

LF Whisperin Core x 6

MF Whisperin Core x 6

HF Whisperin Core x 10

FF Whisperin Core x 12

Shell Credit x 330,000

You can obtain the Waveworn Residue 210 and its higher rarity variants by partaking in the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Garden of Adoration Forgery Challenge in Rinascita by spending Waveplates.

As for LF Whisperin Cores and its other variants, you can easily obtain them as drops by defeating any of the following Tacet Discord enemies:

Chasm Guardian

Rocksteady Guardian

Flautist

Tambourinist

Aero Predator

Electro Predator

Glacio Predator

Fusion Warrior

Havoc Warrior

Snip Snap

Tick Tack

Whiff Whaff

Zig Zag

Clang Bang

Alternatively, you can also get these resources from any of the Huanglong Forgery Challenges.