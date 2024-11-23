Wuthering Waves for PS5 Launches January 2025 with Major Update

The free-to-play action RPG Wuthering Waves is finally coming to PlayStation 5 on January 2nd, 2025. After a successful launch on PC and mobile, gaining over 30 million players, developer Kuro Games is bringing the open-world adventure to Sony’s latest console alongside a major content update.

What’s Coming with the PS5 Release

The PS5 version launches simultaneously with Version 2.0, which introduces a brand new region called Rinascita. Players who’ve already invested time in the PC or mobile versions won’t have to start from scratch since the game supports cross-progression, allowing you to carry over all your progress to the PS5 version. According to the official Wuthering Waves X account, the upcoming version will introduce at least four new characters, including Brant, Roccia, Zani, and Carlotta.

Wuthering Waves PS5 Pre-Order Bonuses and Bundle

While the game remains free-to-play on PS5, players can pre-order the “Awakening Bundle” for $9.99 through the PlayStation Store. This bundle includes:

5 Lustrous Tide

10 Premium Resonance Potions

10 Premium Energy Cores

15 Advanced Revival Inhalers

10 Wuthercakes

500,000 Shell Credits

Pre-ordering the bundle also nets you additional bonus items:

2 extra Premium Resonance Potions

2 extra Premium Energy Cores

5 Star Flakes

Wuthering Waves Gameplay Overview

If you are new to Wuthering Waves and want to play it on PS5, here is a little summary of the game overview. In the game, you play as Rover, a character who wakes up in a post-apocalyptic world devastated by an event called the Lament.

The game also offers a dynamic combat system with fast-paced action. The unique Echo System allows you to capture Tacet Discords of defeated enemies, gaining new abilities for added strategy. As you explore the world of Solaris-3, you’ll recover lost memories and meet other Resonators who will be your companions with special abilities. They will help you on your journey.

Which Platforms Support Wuthering Waves?

Currently, Wuthering Waves is available on various platforms, such as:

PC (via client download and Epic Games Store)

iOS (App Store)

Android (Google Play)

PlayStation 5 (launching in January 2025)

Note that while Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions haven’t been announced, Kuro Games might consider these platforms in the future. Whether you’re a seasoned player ready to try the game on PS5 or a newcomer joining the 30 million players, January 2025 is an exciting time for Wuthering Waves with its console debut and big content update. Are you going to play on PlayStation 5 and pre-order the new bundle? Let us know in the comments!