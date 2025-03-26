WWDC 2025 Date Announced: What to Expect From Apple’s Next Event?

Apple has revealed the date for its next major event, WWDC 2025. This year’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be an online-only affair and will take place from June 9 to June 13, 2025. The Cupertino giant is expected to reveal new iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS and tvOS versions. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and MacOS 16 Expected at WWDC 2025

Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, codename “Luck”, at WWDC. It is said to be the biggest update since iOS 7. iOS 19 will bring circular icons, translucent designs, 3D depth, and shadows.

iOS 19 is rumoured to have a design inspired by VisionOS, with rounded elements and simplified menus. Apple’s iOS 19.4 update is likely to bring the much-awaited LLM-powered Siri. They were recently sued for delaying the same. Rumors suggest it could turn into a class action lawsuit.

This update will arrive in the Spring of 2026 and is expected to work on all iPhones including XR and above. iOS 19 could bring support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages, offering better privacy and security for messaging apps.

Similarly, iPadOS 19 will be showcased at the event, and it is expected to drop support for iPad 7th generation. The minimum requirement for the iPadOS 19 update will be an A12 chipset. The iPadOS update will bring a new design similar to iOS 19.

While there aren’t many details about watchOS 12 and tvOS 19, many users have been pinning their hopes on the next version of watchOS. Users want to check iPhone’s battery on Apple Watch, Apple Notes for Watch, pause notifications during a workout, and more.

We can also expect updates on Apple Intelligence, the company’s infamous AI assistant, at the event. Furthermore, macOS 16 is expected to bring closer integration to iOS, support for touchscreen and a similar design with the revamped user interface. Hopefully, we can also see a better file explorer similar to Windows and more granular control, especially for split-screen multitasking.

Although WWDC 2025 is mostly focused on software announcements, we can expect a few surprises. For example, an updated Mac Pro and a second generation of AirTags. You will be able to watch the event live on Apple’s official website and YouTube channel.