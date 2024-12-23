X (Twitter) Raises Premium Plus Prices: Pro Tip to Save Money

In October, X (formerly Twitter) raised prices for API access, and now they are increasing the price of their Premium Plus subscription.

Premium Plus subscription went from $16 to $22 montly while the annual plan went up from $168 to $229.

X says the Premium Plus subscription will be completely ad-free for an uninterrupted browsing experience.

When Elon Musk took over Twitter (now X), many people believed this might be the end of the platform, but it has since grown and evolved rapidly. Several new features were introduced in 2024 alone. With the recent price hike in subscription plans, it will be interesting to see how this move affects X’s user base and ongoing growth.

Also Read:

What Elon Musk Says About the Price Hike

Elon Musk-run platform has justified this price hike with three main reasons for users.

Ad-Free Browsing

With the new Premium Plus subscription, users can enjoy an ad-free experience without interruptions while browsing your feed.

New Features and Tools

Premium Plus subscribers now get priority support which means quicker responses and assistance if they face issues. You will also gain access to the Radar tool, which will help you monitor trending topics and visualize keyword data. You get higher limits on the use of Grok AI model.

Supporting the Creator Program

Another reason for the price increase is to support X’s creator program. The subscription fees will now directly contribute to a system that rewards creators for producing quality content and engaging with their audience. This aims to provide a more equitable environment where creators are paid based on the value they create, rather than just ad impressions.

Price Comparison: Old vs. New

Plan Type Subscription Plan Old Price (USD) New Price (USD) Old Price (INR) New Price (INR) Basic Plan(Web) Monthly $3 No change ₹243 No change Premium Plan(Web) Monthly $8 No change ₹650 No change Premium + Plan(Web) Monthly $16 $22 ₹1300 ₹1750

Pro Tip: You can consider purchasing a Plus subscription on the web as prices may differ between iOS and Android. Apple charges a premium on the App Store so the prices are often higher on Apple than Android and web apps. A simple little hack to save some hard-earned money.