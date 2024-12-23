X (Twitter) Rewind: Best Features Released in 2024

x (Twitter) rolled out many new features this year redefining how users connect, share, and engage on the platform. From new content creation tools to improved personalization and community interactions. It’s hard to keep track of this number of updates. So we created a list of some of the best features X released in 2024.

1. Audio and Video Calls for All Users

X introduced audio and video calling for all users on Android and iOS. Initially launched in 2023 for Premium subscribers on iPhones, these features are now accessible to all users. This turns X into a direct competitor of messaging apps like WhatsApp, albeit with a smaller user base. With customizable call settings, users can manage who can reach them via Direct Messages, ensuring a personalized experience.

2. Increased Group Chat Limit

X raised its group chat limit, allowing private DM groups to include up to 256 participants. This update adds 56 more members to the previous cap. However, this number is still smaller compared to other messaging apps.

3. Improved Video Quality

X now lets users choose video quality before posting. Free users can upload videos in 720p and 480p, while Premium subscribers gain access to an additional 1080p option, providing enhanced quality for their content.

4. Write Articles

X introduced Articles, a feature for writing and sharing long-form content. Available to Premium+ subscribers and Verified Organizations, Articles offer rich formatting options like bold, italics, bullet points, and the ability to embed images and videos. Once published, they appear in a dedicated Articles tab on your profile and followers’ timelines with a unique layout.

5. Edit DMs on iOS

X introduced the ability to edit direct messages (DMs), currently available on the iOS app. On Android and the web, edited messages appear as new messages prefixed with edited. Unlike tweets that has a 30-minute editing window for X Premium users, DMs can be edited anytime but only up to five times per message.

To edit a DM, long-press the message, select Edit message, make changes, and tap Send. Edited messages are marked with an Edited tag visible to both sender and receiver.

6. Private Likes

X introduced a private likes feature. With this update, liked posts are only visible to the user, while like counts and post metrics remain public. Post authors can still view who liked their posts, but users can no longer see others’ like activity. Designed to enhance privacy, the feature aims to empower users to interact freely without fear of retaliation or judgment.

Previously exclusive to Premium subscribers, private likes are now accessible to all.

7. Restored Headlines on Previews

X reintroduced headlines in link previews, a feature it removed earlier this year. Rolling out on the platform’s web client, link previews now display the article’s headline in a small black box at the bottom left of the preview image. It replaces the website name moving it to a line above interaction buttons.

While the update improves clarity, longer headlines are often shortened, especially in narrow views.

8. Sort Replies on Posts

X introduced a new reply-sorting menu on iOS and web, allowing users to organize tweet replies by Most Relevant, Most Recent, and Most Liked. This update counters the dominance of X Premium subscribers, who previously bought their way to the top of replies.

X updated its blocking feature, allowing blocked users to view public posts. Previously, blocking someone entirely prevented them from seeing any content from the blocker. Now, blocked users can view public posts but cannot engage with them in any way. The update maintains privacy for direct interactions, as blocked accounts won’t receive notifications about being blocked but will see a “Blocked” label if they visit the blocker’s profile.

This change ensures public posts remain visible to all while preserving control over interactions.

10. X Shifts Creator Earnings to Premium Engagement

X changed how creators earn revenue, shifting weight from ad impressions in replies to engagement from Premium users. Creators with a premium subscription will earn money based on interactions with other premium users on their content. This change was aimed at creating meaningful engagement within the Premium community, where subscription fees directly contribute to creator payouts.

So what was your favorite X feature that was released in the year 2024? Let us know on X.