Existing Call of Duty games already in Game Pass library remain available, and other Xbox first-party titles continue launching day one

Future Call of Duty titles will no longer launch day one on Game Pass, instead arriving approximately one year later during the following holiday season

Microsoft just announced a significant change to Xbox Game Pass that will affect millions of subscribers. The company revealed both a permanent price reduction and a major shift in how one of gaming's biggest franchises will be handled on the service. The changes take effect immediately and represent one of the most notable adjustments to Game Pass since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass get cheaper

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $22.99 per month instead of $29.99. That's a permanent reduction of $7 per month. PC Game Pass also received a price cut, dropping from $16.49 to $13.99 per month. The new pricing applies immediately to both new and existing subscribers, though exact prices may vary by region.

The price reduction means Game Pass Ultimate subscribers save $84 annually compared to the previous rate. PC Game Pass members save $2.50 monthly or $30 per year with the updated pricing. This effectively rolls back the price hikes Microsoft implemented before and makes the service more accessible to budget-conscious gamers.

Game Pass Ultimate continues to include access to hundreds of games across Xbox consoles and PC, online multiplayer for console gaming, unlimited Xbox Cloud Gaming access, in-game benefits and rewards, and day-one access to major Xbox first-party releases. The core value proposition of the service remains intact despite the pricing change.

No More Call of Duty Access on Day One

Here's where things get complicated. Future Call of Duty titles will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch. Starting with this year's Call of Duty game, new entries in the franchise will be added to both services approximately one year after launch during the following holiday season.

This represents a massive shift for Game Pass subscribers who have come to expect day-one access to major Microsoft-owned franchises. Call of Duty typically launches in October or November each year. Fans who want to play immediately at launch will need to purchase the game separately at full price or wait roughly 12 months for it to arrive on Game Pass.

Microsoft confirmed that existing Call of Duty titles already available in the Game Pass library will remain accessible to subscribers. Games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 aren't going anywhere. The delay only affects brand-new Call of Duty releases moving forward. Current titles stay in the rotation and can be played without restrictions.

The tradeoff is clear. Subscribers get a cheaper monthly rate but lose immediate access to the biggest shooter franchise in gaming. For players who primarily subscribe to Game Pass for Call of Duty, this change might eliminate the main reason they pay for the service. For subscribers who care more about the broader game library, the lower price might offset the loss of day-one Call of Duty access.

Xbox Game Pass - New vs Old (Key Differences)

Feature Old Pricing/Policy New Pricing/Policy Savings Game Pass Ultimate (Monthly) $29.99 $22.99 $7.00/month PC Game Pass (Monthly) $16.49 $13.99 $2.50/month Call of Duty Day One Access Available at launch Delayed ~1 year Not applicable Existing Call of Duty Titles Available Available No change Other Xbox First-Party Day One Available at launch Available at launch No change