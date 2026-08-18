Ori and the Blind Forest has been mentioned as one possibility alongside separate unconfirmed reports that Xbox has explored Activision and Sledgehammer Games working on a Halo multiplayer experience.

Jez Corden described the potential announcement as a pretty big and very unexpected sequel reveal on his Xbox Two Patreon newsletter.

Xbox has something up its sleeve for Gamescom and according to two of the most reliable names in Xbox leaking it is worth paying attention to. The details are deliberately vague but the excitement from the people who do know what it is suggests this could be one of the more interesting Xbox announcements in a while. Here is everything that has surfaced so far about this secret Xbox announcement coming at Gamescom.

What the Insiders Are Saying

Industry insider NateTheHate sparked the conversation on ResetEra when responding to a question about whether a mystery Xbox game would be a sequel to something recent or a revival of an older IP. His response was simply the former meaning it is a sequel to a recent series rather than a dormant one. What made his comment more interesting was what came after. He noted that it is not so much the game series itself that has him curious but the developer attached to the project and how they will approach the IP. That is a meaningful qualifier. When a leaker is more excited about the studio than the franchise, it suggests an unexpected pairing that nobody saw coming.

I've heard of a neat Xbox announcement that should be at Gamescom. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) August 15, 2026

Jez Corden from Windows Central added further fuel on his Xbox Two Patreon newsletter describing it as a potentially very unexpected sequel reveal and making a point of clarifying it is not Banjo-Kazooie. The fact that he felt the need to rule that out specifically tells you the speculation around it is already running hot.

What Could Be The Secret Annoucement

Nothing is confirmed but a few names have been floating around the conversation. Ori and the Blind Forest has come up as one possibility with speculation around a third entry in the series which would align with the sequel framing and the idea of an interesting developer pairing. Separately there have also been reports that Xbox has explored the idea of Activision and Sledgehammer Games working on a Halo multiplayer experience though it is unclear whether those plans are actually moving forward or remain in an exploratory phase.

Here’s my new video report: https://t.co/tOirEUEJBe



Halo’s future is outsourcing. Campaign Evolved’s credits list 15 co-development studios, I’m told Project Ekur’s development was outsourced more than previous Halo games before it was canceled, and another source says Microsoft… pic.twitter.com/rxAQaWB9F7 — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 15, 2026