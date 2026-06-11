Xbox is also dealing with a hardware component crisis that is pushing up console manufacturing costs ahead of the next generation Project Helix launch.

The division is ending the fiscal year at just a 3% profit margin after spending over $20 billion in five years while revenue actually declined.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma is planning significant job cuts in July 2026 as part of a full business reset, with marketing budgets also set to be slashed.

Xbox is heading into a difficult summer. According to reports from Bloomberg, the division is planning significant job cuts in July 2026, arriving shortly after Microsoft's fiscal year closes on June 30. New CEO Asha Sharma, who took the role in February, is orchestrating what she is calling a full reset of the business, and the scale of what she has inherited is now becoming clearer.

How Bad Is the Situation at Xbox

The numbers Sharma shared in an internal memo to employees paint a difficult picture. Xbox will end this fiscal year at around a 3% accountability margin. That figure is down year over year. Over the past five years the division spent over $20 billion on content, platform, and hardware while annual revenue actually declined by nearly half a billion dollars when Activision Blizzard King is excluded from the calculation.

Game Pass, once seen as the future of the business, lost millions of subscribers after its price increased by around 50 percent in Fall 2025 according to analyst Matthew Ball. It has only recently started growing again after months of decline.

On top of the financial picture, Sharma flagged a serious supply side problem in her memo to staff. The cost of components needed to build Xbox consoles has been rising sharply and is expected to keep climbing into the 2027 holiday season, reaching a point where the economics of the current hardware model simply do not work anymore.

She was direct about the fact that Xbox cannot currently meet consumer demand for its hardware, and that a new approach to the console business will be needed before Project Helix launches. The component situation is something the whole industry is dealing with, but Sharma acknowledged Xbox has been hit harder than most due to decisions made over the past several years.

Matthew Ball says Xbox shed “millions of subscribers” when the Gamepass price increased 50 percent in Fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/ESCr1iOEV8 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 8, 2026

What Sharma Is Doing About It

Beyond the layoffs, Sharma is also planning to significantly slash marketing budgets and other areas of the business. Her strategy involves rebuilding platform infrastructure, refocusing investment on first party exclusives, and rethinking the hardware model entirely for Helix.