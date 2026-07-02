If platform holders are saving on manufacturing and distribution costs by going fully digital, those savings should be reflected in lower game prices for consumers rather than being absorbed entirely as profit.

Sony has confirmed physical disc production for all new PlayStation games ends in January 2028, with Xbox also rumoured to be dropping disc drives entirely on its upcoming Project Helix console.

Xbox has had one of its most turbulent years in recent memory. Studio layoffs, the closure of Ninja Theory, console price hikes pushing the Series X to $800, and an internal memo acknowledging serious financial pressure have all made for uncomfortable reading. And now there is potentially another blow on the way. Reports suggest that Microsoft's upcoming next-generation console, Xbox Project Helix, will drop the disc drive entirely.

Xbox Could Be Following PlayStation

Microsoft's upcoming next-generation console, codenamed Project Helix, is also expected to drop the disc drive entirely. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but if accurate, it would mean two major console platforms are moving toward fully digital futures at roughly the same time. That is not a small thing, and it leaves players with very few alternatives if they want to hold onto physical media.

Why They Are Doing It

The business case for going digital is straightforward. Physical games come with real costs that digital does not: manufacturing, packaging, distribution, retail shelf space, and the logistics of managing physical stock across global markets. Digital removes most of that overhead and gives platform holders significantly more control over pricing and availability.

Sony's official reasoning points to consumer preference data, and the numbers do support the direction. PlayStation's own financial reports show digital downloads consistently accounting for around 78% of full game software sales across FY25, with the ratio reaching as high as 85% in individual quarters. The market has already moved heavily toward digital, and Sony is following where the money is going.

There is also the secondary market argument. Physical games can be resold and that resale market means a significant portion of players never buy new. A used copy of a game purchased from a retailer or another player does not generate a single penny for the publisher or platform holder. Going fully digital closes that loop entirely.

Our Take

We understand the business logic here, and we are not going to pretend it does not exist. Manufacturing costs are real, distribution is expensive, and the data genuinely does show that most players have already moved to digital. If removing physical production reduces overhead meaningfully, then there is a legitimate argument that it is the right financial move.

But here is the part that bothers us. If eliminating physical production genuinely saves Sony and Microsoft money then some of that saving should be passed on to players through lower digital game prices. Right now digital games cost the same as physical games did and in some cases more. The cost argument only holds up as a justification for the change if the savings are reflected somewhere that benefits the consumer.

The secondary market that physical games supported was not just a convenient option. For a lot of players it was how gaming remained affordable. You buy a game, finish it, sell it, use that money toward the next one. That cycle is gone in a fully digital world and nothing has replaced it. Digital sales and temporary discounts are not the same thing as being able to trade in a game you finished for $30 toward a new release.