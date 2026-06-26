PC Game Pass offers the same Xbox first party library without the hardware cost, but rising PC component prices and the return of console exclusives make the decision less straightforward.

The timing is particularly rough as GTA 6 launches console-only in November, putting players in a position where they need a console to play it at launch.

Xbox announced another price hike effective August 1, 2026, and it is a significant one. This comes at one of the worst possible times, with GTA 6 launching exclusively on consoles in November. This means millions of players are suddenly being forced to seriously rethink whether a console purchase makes sense. For a lot of them, the question is going to be the same one I keep asking myself: why buy an Xbox at all when Game Pass already works on PC?

Xbox New Console Prices

Effective August 1, the new Xbox console prices are as follows:

Console Old Price New Price Series S 512GB $399 $499 Series S 1TB $449 $599 Series X 1TB $649 $800 Series X 1TB Digital $599 $750

Microsoft cited storage and memory costs increasing by more than 2.5x as the primary reason, with another doubling expected by fall 2027. The 2TB model is also being discontinued entirely.

The PC Argument Makes Sense Until It Doesn't

On paper, the PC argument is compelling. Game Pass on PC gives you access to the same Xbox first-party titles, Halo, Gears, Forza, and everything Microsoft publishes, without needing to own the hardware. A PC does more than a console by definition. You are not locked into one platform, and you have far more flexibility with how you use the machine day to day.

But here is the problem with that argument right now. PC is not cheap either. Storage and memory prices have surged across the entire consumer electronics industry, and consoles are not the only hardware feeling it. Apple recently raised prices on its Mac lineup. Budget gaming PCs are struggling more than ever because modern games are increasingly demanding, and the components needed to run them at a decent level have become significantly more expensive in the wake of the AI hardware boom, driving up demand for storage and memory globally. The idea that switching to PC is the affordable alternative is getting harder to justify with a straight face.

The Exclusives Problem

The bigger issue for anyone seriously considering skipping the console is where Xbox and PlayStation are both heading. Both platforms have recently signalled a renewed interest in console exclusives after a period of bringing everything to PC. If that trend continues, choosing PC only means accepting that you will miss out on certain games entirely, not just play them later.

And then there is GTA 6. It launches on console only, and there is no confirmed PC release date. If you want to play it at launch, you are buying a console regardless of how you feel about the price. For a lot of people, that single game is going to be the deciding factor this holiday season, and Microsoft knows it.

So What Is the Answer

Honestly, there is no clean answer right now. Many of my friends already own a gaming PC since they can also work on it. Buying an Xbox over a PS5 makes no sense for them. PC Game Pass is genuinely great value and makes a lot of sense if you already own capable hardware. But if your PC is ageing, if you want GTA 6 at launch, or if console exclusives matter to you, the Xbox price increase is painful, but it does not change the fundamental reality that some experiences are still locked to that hardware. But then again, for that price, why not PS5?