The leak is a significant reversal from earlier expectations since we previously reported that Xbox appeared to be heading in the same digital only direction.

A new leak suggests Xbox Project Helix will include a built-in disc drive which would make it the only next-gen console with native physical media support if true as PlayStation has already confirmed it is moving away from physical disc production from January 2028

Take this with a grain of salt for now but if true it is one of the more interesting hardware stories to emerge in a while. A new leak claims that Xbox Project Helix, Microsoft's next generation console, will include a built-in disc drive. Nothing has been confirmed by Microsoft and this is firmly in rumour territory for the time being but the implications are significant enough to be worth watching closely.

A Shift From What We Expected

This leak matters because it directly contradicts the direction the industry appeared to be heading. When PlayStation announced it would stop producing physical discs for new games from January 2028, we reported at the time that Xbox might follow a similar path. It was becoming clear that physical media was on its way out, and many believed the next generation of consoles would be fully digital.

If Project Helix does ship with a disc drive that narrative changes completely. Xbox would effectively become the only next-gen platform offering native physical media support out of the box which is a meaningful differentiator in a market where many players still prefer owning a physical copy of what they buy.

Xbox Has Had a Rough Time Lately

It is worth remembering the context here. Microsoft Xbox has been going through one of the most turbulent periods in its history. The company confirmed 3,200 layoffs earlier this year in what it described as the most significant restructure in Xbox history. Four studios departed Xbox management and names like Ninja Theory and Undead Labs moved to new ownership. The platform has been under significant scrutiny from both players and the industry at large.

Against that backdrop a disc drive on Project Helix feels like more than just a hardware decision. It would be a statement to the portion of the player base that has felt increasingly squeezed by the industry's push toward digital only ownership. Physical discs offer resale value, the ability to lend games, and a form of ownership that does not disappear if a service shuts down. For players who care about those things this leak offers a small but genuine reason for optimism.

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