If you have spent years grinding achievements on Xbox, there is finally something to show for it beyond a number sitting quietly on your profile. Microsoft has started rolling out tiered Gamerscore badges to Xbox Insiders, and the feature is exactly what longtime achievement hunters have been asking for.

What Are the Tiered Gamerscore Badges

The new badges reflect your lifetime Gamerscore and appear directly on your profile and in the Guide, giving other players a quick read on your achievement history without having to dig through your profile manually. As your Gamerscore grows over time, the badge evolves with it, so it is not a static reward but something that keeps changing as you hit new milestones.

It is a small but genuinely meaningful addition for a certain type of Xbox player. Gamerscore has always been a point of pride for the achievement community, and having a visible badge that communicates your history at a glance gives that grind a bit more weight.

This One Actually Started With a Tweet

What makes this story a little more interesting is how it came about. Back in March, well-known achievement hunter Stallion83 posted on X suggesting that Xbox should add profile badges for Gamerscore, saying it would be a cool way for players to flex their grind. Two months later, Xbox announced the feature was coming. When it dropped, Stallion83 responded with understandable enthusiasm, and Asha, the new CEO of Xbox, replied simply with "heard you."

Call me crazy, but I think it would be cool if Xbox added profile badges for Gamerscore and achievements. Let players flex their grind. pic.twitter.com/dQvSpoU1V1 — Stallion83 (@Stallion83) March 20, 2026

When Is It Coming