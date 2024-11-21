Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0: 7 Best Features and When You’ll Get Them

Xiaomi recently unveiled its Xiaomi 15 series, showcasing the new HyperOS 2.0. Last year, the company announced HyperOS, which eventually replaced MIUI across supported devices. With the second-generation HyperOS 2.0, Xiaomi delivers significant upgrades in performance, visuals, and AI capabilities.

I had the chance to try HyperOS 2.0 on the Xiaomi 15 Pro, and here’s a breakdown of its key features along with the release timeline for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones and tablets.

HyperOS 2.0 Features and Changes

HyperOS 2.0 comes out of the box on the company’s latest flagship Xiaomi 15 series. It introduces three new technologies to smartphones: HyperCore, HyperConnect, and HyperAI, along with several other changes mentioned below.

1. Dynamic Lock Screen

HyperOS 1.0 allowed you to add a depth effect to photos on your lock screen, similar to iOS 16. The new HyperOS 2.0 brings the depth effect to videos too. It works only for videos where it can clearly distinguish the subject from the background, including people.

It’s important to note that lock screen videos play only once. They don’t loop and there’s no option yet to make them play continuously.

Furthermore, you can customize almost every aspect of your lock screen, including clock styles, fonts, colors, and adding your own text. Most built-in lock screen styles also have a dynamic effect that gives a livelier feel.

2. AI Dynamic Wallpaper

If you don’t have a video to use on your lock screen, don’t worry! You can create one instantly from your photos using AI Dynamic Wallpaper. This feature transforms photos in your gallery into a video with animation. The results are mixed—sometimes they’re good, sometimes not so much.

But it’s a very interesting feature to have on your phone. Imagine a wallpaper of a plane window view versus one where it’s flying on your lock screen with clouds moving past, all generated by AI.

3. New Animations

With Hyper OS 2.0, Xiaomi has improved the transitions, which now feel smoother, denser, and have a slight bounce to them. You’ll notice this when opening the control center, apps, or the app drawer, and when swiping or scrolling within apps.

The OS also adds a background blur when opening and closing apps or going to the recents menu. Plus, plugging in the phone now shows a new charging animation with a ripple effect. A similar ripple effect appears when you press and hold the home screen to edit it.

4. HyperCore

HyperCore is an entirely new kernel technology built by Xiaomi. It has a proprietary microarchitecture scheduler, which analyzes instruction pipelines directly from the chip’s architecture. This optimizes resource allocation and enhances memory management, resulting in a 19% reduction in CPU idle time. This leads to smoother app performance, better multitasking, and improved overall efficiency.

Plus, the app opening speeds can be up to 54.9% faster. This results in a faster overall usage experience while saving on battery consumption at the same time. HyperCore also enhances connectivity across the board, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G.

5. HyperAI: AI Features on HyperOS

HyperAI is the suite of AI features on HyperOS 2.0. This includes generating wallpapers using AI (including the video wallpapers mentioned earlier), writing tools that can generate, summarize, and polish text, identifying speakers, and transcribing audio in calls, meetings, and recordings.

For instance, when you select a video to set as your lock screen wallpaper, HyperAI analyzes those videos frame by frame to create the depth effect. It uses the same technology when animating static wallpapers of cities, plants, and more.

Here are all the AI features you get on HyperOS 2.0:

AI Wallpapers: It can transform your static photos into video wallpapers with motion.



It can transform your static photos into video wallpapers with motion. Lock Screen Video Depth: Use a video as your lock screen wallpaper, with a depth effect if the object is separable from the background.



Use a video as your lock screen wallpaper, with a depth effect if the object is separable from the background. AI Magic Painting: This feature allows you to create images from sketches, turning simple drawings into detailed artwork. Think Sketch-to-Image as seen on Samsung Galaxy phones.



This feature allows you to create images from sketches, turning simple drawings into detailed artwork. Think Sketch-to-Image as seen on Samsung Galaxy phones. AI Writing Tools: HyperOS 2 includes various writing tools to generate and summarize text, fix grammar and other errors, and polish the text to generate high-quality content, messages, or even emails.



HyperOS 2 includes various writing tools to generate and summarize text, fix grammar and other errors, and polish the text to generate high-quality content, messages, or even emails. AI Transcribe: It can recognize and differentiate between multiple people speaking in a meeting or voice recording and can also transcribe it into text in real-time.



It can recognize and differentiate between multiple people speaking in a meeting or voice recording and can also transcribe it into text in real-time. AI Translation: This feature gives you real-time bilingual subtitles for meetings, calls, and videos. Your translator is on the go, just like Samsung’s Live Translate for calls.



This feature gives you real-time bilingual subtitles for meetings, calls, and videos. Your translator is on the go, just like Samsung’s Live Translate for calls. AI Anti-Fraud Protection: This AI feature can identify fraudulent calls and detect face-swapping videos to prevent scams or fraud.



This AI feature can identify fraudulent calls and detect face-swapping videos to prevent scams or fraud. Video Gesture Effects: You can trigger special effects during video calls through simple gestures.

6. HyperConnect

Another important core technology introduced with HyperOS 2.0, HyperConnect, enables seamless, real-time integration across the Xiaomi ecosystem.

For instance, there’s a “Home Screen+” feature that lets users drag apps directly from their Xiaomi phone onto a Xiaomi tablet and use them or even add them as native apps on the tablet. It also supports dual-camera streaming between tablets and phones.

Moreover, Xiaomi has expanded HyperConnect’s capabilities to include Apple devices in mainland China. You can share files, photos, and other content with Apple devices, plus Xiaomi phones can be mirrored onto Mac devices just like iPhone Mirroring. Watch it in action in the video below.

Our goal is to be the best compatible with Apple ecosystem. The future of tech should be connected and collaborative. pic.twitter.com/w1njQR3RBx — Lei Jun (@leijun) November 11, 2024

7. New Gallery Widget

Among all the new features on HyperOS 2.0 is the tiny new gallery widget. Select a photo, add text to it, and then toggle on the depth effect. It automatically cuts out the subject from the photo to create a depth effect similar to the lock screen. While it doesn’t have a productive use, it looks cool per se.

HyperOS 2.0 Release Timeline

As mentioned, HyperOS 2.0 comes pre-installed on the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. Xiaomi has already released the update timeline for older devices. Here’s when other Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi devices are expected to receive the update:

November 2024

Xiaomi MIX Flip

Xiaomi 14T Pro

Xiaomi 14T

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13

POCO F6 Pro

POCO X6 Pro

POCO X6

POCO M6 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro

December 2024

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi K50i

Redmi 13

Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12S

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12

POCO F6

POCO M6

POCO F5 Pro

POCO C75

POCO C65

POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO F5

POCO X4 GT

POCO F4 GT

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Redmi Pad Pro

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G

Redmi Pad SE 8.7

Redmi Pad SE

POCO Pad

Note that Xiaomi has mentioned that the list of supported models and update schedule may be adjusted as needed. So, keep an eye on that.