Home » News » Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch on January 10th: Full Specs and Features

Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch on January 10th: Full Specs and Features

by Ritik Singh
written by Ritik Singh 0 comment
Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch on January 10th: Full Specs and Features

The Xiaomi Pad 7, the successor to the popular Xiaomi Pad 6, was launched in China in October. Now, Xiaomi is gearing up for its India launch, confirmed for January 10, 2025, via an Amazon listing. The Indian version of the Xiaomi Pad 7 is expected to retain the same specs as the Chinese variant, similar to its predecessor.

The tablet boasts features like the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and a 144Hz display. It is set to compete with the OnePlus Pad 2 (review) launched earlier this year.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Teased on Amazon India

Amazon India has revealed the Xiaomi Pad 7 launch via a promo page. The page mentions the launch date as January 10, 2025, and shows a graphic of the tablet alongside a hint at a few accessories like the Xiaomi Folio Keyboard case and a pencil.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Teaser on Amazon

However, it does not reveal any of the specifications or features. Since it has already launched in China, we expect the specs to stay more or less the same and already have a clear idea of what it will look like and bring to the table.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Key Features, Specs

The Xiaomi Pad 7 comes with a large 11.2-inch screen with a 3.2K resolution of 2,136×3,200 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. While this is an LCD and not an OLED like the OnePlus Pad 2, Xiaomi has bumped up the peak brightness to 800 nits from 550 on last year’s Pad 6.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, compared to the Snapdragon 870 in its predecessor. It will be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It will be running Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, which brings features like an AI lock screen, new animations, real-time integration across the Xiaomi ecosystem, and more.

Xiaomi Pad 7 India Specifications banner

For photography and video calls, Xiaomi has added a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel shooter at the front. It features an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging, compared to the slower 33W on the Xiaomi Pad 6. Lastly, there’s Wi-Fi 7 for better connectivity and internet speeds.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Expected Price

In China, the Xiaomi Pad 7 starts at CNY 1,999 (approximately ₹23,500) for the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The mid-tier variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,299 (around ₹26,800), while the top-end version, offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, comes in at CNY 2,599 (roughly ₹30,000).

The tablet is available in black, blue, and green color options. Xiaomi will reveal India’s pricing on the official launch date; however, we expect it to be priced similarly to last year.

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

You may also like

No One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy S23 and Older...

Frieren Chapter 141: Release Date, Hiatus, Speculation and More

Fortnite Master Chief Skin Returns and Matte Black Style Update

Google Gemini’s Deep Research: What is it and How to...

Instagram’s 2 New Upcoming Features You Need to Know About

NotebookLM Gets a New Look and Lets You Join AI...

My Hero Academia Season 8: Get Ready for the Epic...

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 is a Processor Without Efficiency Cores: What...

AirPods Pro 3 Could Be First AirPods With Heart Rate...

One Piece: Oda Unveils Movie Plans and Series Comeback Date