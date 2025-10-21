Home » Puzzles » Yanked – Crossword Clue Answers

Yanked – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Yanked, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Amiss - Crossword Clue Answers

Yanked – Crossword Clue Answers

Click here to reveal all the crossword clues. Yanked answers.

The answers for today’s crossword clue are in a range of 3 and 10 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersBIT
4 LettersTORE, DREW, TORN
5 LettersBITED, TOWED, MOVED
6 LettersTUGGED, PULLED, JERKED, LUGGED, SNAPED, HAULED, TEARED, BITTEN
7 LettersSNAPPED, PLUCKED, LURCHED, HITCHED, REMOVED
8 LettersPULLEDON, WRENCHED, RELIEVED, SNATCHED, TWITCHED
10 LettersVELLICATED

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Venomous snake – Crossword Clue Answers

Interstellar cloud – Crossword Clue Answers

Amiss – Crossword Clue Answers

Beckoning call – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s NYT Pips #65 Answers and Hints – October 22,...

Today’s Octordle #1367 Hints And Answers – October 22, 2025

“Catch All” Today’s NYT Strands #598 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s Quordle #1367 Hints And Answers – October 22, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1586 Hints, Answers – October 22, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #864 Hints, Answers – October 22, 2025