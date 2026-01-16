Yesterday Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for yesterday’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 15, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Mary’s little one – LAMB

Mary’s little one – 5 Across: Nobel Prize, for example – AWARD

Nobel Prize, for example – 7 Across: Nintendo plumber – MARIO

Nintendo plumber – 8 Across: Buyer’s concern – PRICE

Buyer’s concern – 9 Across: Hunts for – SEEKS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Objects switched in the dark? – LAMPS

Objects switched in the dark? – 2 Down: Informed – AWARE

Informed – 3 Down: Decluttering expert Kondo – MARIE

Decluttering expert Kondo – 4 Down: Building material for a mason – BRICK

Building material for a mason – 6 Down: Female deer – DOES

What do you think of yesterday’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?



This compact grid is a textbook example of an efficient “mini” layout, successfully packing high-density content into a small footprint without any wasted space. The clues rely on a charming mix of nursery rhyme nostalgia, iconic gaming history, and contemporary lifestyle figures to guide the solver. I particularly enjoyed the clever wordplay in the first vertical clue, which uses a literal environmental condition to hint at a common household object. Every intersection feels fair and logical, ensuring that the short horizontal definitions perfectly support the more descriptive vertical prompts. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: