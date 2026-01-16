Yesterday Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for yesterday’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 15, 2026.
Yesterday’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026
Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of yesterday’s:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Mary’s little one – LAMB
- 5 Across: Nobel Prize, for example – AWARD
- 7 Across: Nintendo plumber – MARIO
- 8 Across: Buyer’s concern – PRICE
- 9 Across: Hunts for – SEEKS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Objects switched in the dark? – LAMPS
- 2 Down: Informed – AWARE
- 3 Down: Decluttering expert Kondo – MARIE
- 4 Down: Building material for a mason – BRICK
- 6 Down: Female deer – DOES
Click to reveal the answer image for yesterday’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword
What do you think of yesterday’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This compact grid is a textbook example of an efficient “mini” layout, successfully packing high-density content into a small footprint without any wasted space. The clues rely on a charming mix of nursery rhyme nostalgia, iconic gaming history, and contemporary lifestyle figures to guide the solver. I particularly enjoyed the clever wordplay in the first vertical clue, which uses a literal environmental condition to hint at a common household object. Every intersection feels fair and logical, ensuring that the short horizontal definitions perfectly support the more descriptive vertical prompts. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.
You can also checkout answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!