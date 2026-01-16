Yesterday LA Times Mini Crossword Answers

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for yesterday’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 15, 2026
Yesterday’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026
Here are all the answers for yesterday’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 15, 2026.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Slangy denial – NAH
- 4 Across: Building material used in Pueblo architecture – ADOBE
- 6 Across: Thoroughly enjoy, as a meal – SAVOR
- 7 Across: “___ a dream” (Martin Luther King, Jr.) – IHAVE
- 8 Across: Run off – FLEE
Down Answers: ⬇️
Click to reveal the answer image for yesterday’s LA Times Mini Crossword
What did you think of yesterday’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?
Yesterday’s LA Times Mini Crossword had a clean, steady flow that leans more traditional than playful, with clueing that feels direct but still clever enough to keep you engaged. The grid moves smoothly without any jarring entries, and even though it’s a quick solve, there’s a nice moment of recognition as everything locks together. It’s a solid, well-constructed mini that delivers exactly the kind of crisp, satisfying bite-sized puzzle the LA Times is known for. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.
You can also check out answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!