Yesterday NYT Mini Crossword Answers

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for Yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 15, 2026.

Yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Feature of … — TWO

4 Across: … every clue — WORDS

6 Across: Kindle download — EBOOK

7 Across: Attempt again — RETRY

8 Across: Peering pair? — EYES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Actor Maguire — TOBEY

2 Down: Jotted (down) — WROTE

3 Down: Foul smells — ODORS

4 Down: Had been — WERE

5 Down: Rainbow’s place — SKY



Yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 15, 2026

What do you think of Yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini felt clever in a self-aware way, with the opening entries acting like a playful comment on the puzzle itself. I liked how it leaned into language and structure, almost nudging you to notice how the clues are built, while still keeping the solve quick and friendly. The rest of the grid balanced modern tech life with simple everyday concepts, and the light wordplay in one clue added a fun little smile without slowing things down. It was smooth, tidy, and satisfyingly meta for such a small grid. I’d rate this one 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!