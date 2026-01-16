Yesterday Telegraph Plusword Answers

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for yesterday’s Telegraph Plusword for January 15, 2026.

Yesterday’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 15, 2026

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Academy Award – OSCAR

: Academy Award – 6 Across : Bell, call – PHONE

: Bell, call – 7 Across : ___ Rybakina, tennis player (5) – ELENA

: ___ Rybakina, tennis player (5) – 8 Across : Performed again – REDID

: Performed again – 9 Across: Church recesses – APSES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Musical drama; a rope (anag.) – OPERA

: Musical drama; a rope (anag.) – 2 Down : Haul, slangily- SHLEP

: Haul, slangily- 3 Down : Schools with boys and girls, e.g. – COEDS

: Schools with boys and girls, e.g. – 4 Down : ___ Lennox, Eurythmics singer – ANNIE

: ___ Lennox, Eurythmics singer – 5 Down: Sits down with a good book, say –READS

Yesterday’s PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword: January 15, 2026

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Yesterday’s five-letter PlusWord is: MOCHA

Click here to reveal the answer image of Yesterday’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of Yesterday’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This crossword offers a satisfying mix of contemporary pop culture and classical trivia, keeping solvers on their toes throughout the experience. The clues navigate seamlessly between world-class athletics and iconic 80s synth-pop, rewarding those familiar with vocal legends and tennis stars alike. While the clues include some architectural terminology that might challenge a casual solver, the intersecting letters provide enough leverage to bridge the gap. Overall, it is a well-balanced puzzle that rewards a broad range of general knowledge without feeling overly academic. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: