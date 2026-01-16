Yesterday The Missing Letter Answers

If you’re looking to flex your vocabulary muscles beyond the standard crossword, The Missing Letter crossword puzzle by Merriam-Webster is a daily brain teaser! This puzzle is not just filling in a grid, but an alphabetical hunt. With the clues, each starting with a different letter of the alphabet, the real challenge is figuring out which single letter has been left out. Here are the answers and the crucial missing letter for Yesterday’s puzzle, January 15, 2026.
The Missing Letter Answers Yesterday: January 15, 2026
The Missing Letter is: H
By solving the clues provided, the letter H is the only one not utilised as a starting letter for an answer.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: NOUN: “any integer other than 0 or ± 1 that is not divisible without remainder by any other integers except ± 1 and ± the integer itself” – PRIME
- 6 Across: Bouncers check them – IDS
- 9 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city north of Ogden in northern Utah population 48,174” – LOGAN
- 10 Across: NOUN: “a device for catching fish, birds, or insects” – NET
- 11 Across: VERB: “to win victory over” – UPEND
- 12 Across: Train stop (abbr.) – STA
- 13 Across: Spice Girl Halliwell – GERI
- 14 Across: Navy or fava, say – BEAN
- 15 Across: ADJECTIVE: “passionate” – TORRID
- 17 Across: NOUN: “any of several salamanders…of mountain lakes of Mexico and the western U.S. that ordinarily live and breed in the larval form without metamorphosing” – AXOLOTL
- 19 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city that is a port on the Saint Lawrence River and is the capital of the [Canadian province of the same name]” – QUEBEC
- 20 Across: Indian city with many tourists – AGRA
- 21 Across: ADJECTIVE: “enjoying or affording warmth and ease” – COZY
- 25 Across: Fancy dinnerwear – TUX
- 26 Across: NOUN: “a feature-length film” – MOVIE
- 27 Across: Enzyme suffix – ASE
- 28 Across: “The Vampire Diaries” character – ELENA
- 29 Across: Some turns made on the rd – RTS
- 30 Across: NOUN: “a crank with a handle for giving motion to a machine” – WINCH
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Mention while on a talk show, say – PLUG
- 2 Down: NOUN: “a large stout cord of strands of fibers or wire twisted or braided together” – ROPE
- 3 Down: Longtime Disney CEO Bob – IGER
- 4 Down: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “province of south central Canada bordering the United States (North Dakota and Minnesota) to the south” – MANITOBA
- 5 Down: NOUN: “the part of an area that lies at the boundary” – END
- 6 Down: NOUN: “written or printed material [placed] (as between the leaves of a book)” – INSERT
- 7 Down: NOUN: “a particular fact or piece of information about something or someone” – DETAIL
- 8 Down: VERB: “to support oneself on the feet in an erect position” – STAND
- 14 Down: NOUN: “either of two garden vegetable plants closely related to the cabbage” – BROCCOLI
- 16 Down: “I’m impressed!” – OLE
- 17 Down: Eighth of a certain dozen – AUGUST
- 18 Down: BIOGRAPHICAL NAME: “circa 519–465 b.c. the Great king of Persia (486–465)” – XERXES
- 19 Down: 2022 FIFA World Cup host – QATAR
- 22 Down: NOUN: “a chamber (as in a stove) that is used for baking, heating, or drying” – OVEN
- 23 Down: NOUN: “a bluish-white metallic element” – ZINC
- 24 Down: NOUN: “an affirmative reply” – YEAH
- 26 Down: Kitten’s greeting – MEW
The Missing Letter Crossword Answer Image for January 15, 2026
This clue set had a really satisfying “classic crossword” feel, with a strong backbone of clean definitions and familiar fill that kept the solve moving smoothly, while still sprinkling in a few standout proper nouns and science-y touches to keep it from feeling too plain. The mix of geography, pop culture, and straightforward vocabulary made for a nice rhythm, and the meta observation about one missing starting letter worked as a clever final cross-check once everything settled into place. Nothing here felt unfair, and most of the clues were direct without being boring, which is exactly the sweet spot for this kind of puzzle, so I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play ‘The Missing Letter’
If you’re new to this Merriam-Webster classic, here’s how the “alphabetical twist” works:
- The Goal: Fill the grid using 25 words that each begin with a unique letter of the alphabet.
- Identify the Gap: Once the grid is complete, determine which of the 26 letters was not used as a starting letter.
- Weekly Reward: Keep track of each daily missing letter; at the end of the week, you can unscramble them to solve the Weekly Mystery Word.