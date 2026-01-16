Yesterday USA TODAY Crossword Answers

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for yesterday’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 15, 2026.
Yesterday’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Made less tricky – EASED
- 6 Across: Pros who are busy in April – CPAS
- 10 Across: Hobbits’ foes – ORCS
- 14 Across: Beamed – SHONE
- 15 Across: Sound from a horn or a goose – HONK
- 16 Across: Sow’s partner? – REAP
- 17 Across: A la ___ – CARTE
- 18 Across: Platter that might include cubed salami and marinated olives – ANTIPASTO
- 20 Across: What a master criminal might craft for themselves – AIRTIGHTALIBI
- 22 Across: Beverage brewed outside – SUNTEA
- 24 Across: Cutesy suffix with “best” – EST
- 25 Across: Mesh – GEL
- 26 Across: Gollum portrayer Serkis – ANDY
- 27 Across: Prune, once – PLUM
- 30 Across: Watermelon coverings – RINDS
- 32 Across: Court – WOO
- 33 Across: US ___ (event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center) – OPEN
- 34 Across: Marshy area – FEN
- 35 Across: “Quit loitering” – MOVEITALONG
- 39 Across: Got hitched to – WED
- 40 Across: Snapchat’s has a ghost on it – ICON
- 41 Across: Snapchat, e.g. – APP
- 44 Across: Not as well-done – RAREER
- 47 Across: Bottom – REAR
- 48 Across: “Understood” – ISEE
- 49 Across: “Sex Education” actor Butterfield – ASA
- 50 Across: Word before “north” or “date” – DUE
- 52 Across: Place for deodorant – ARMPIT
- 54 Across: Crushing it – WINNINGATLIFE
- 58 Across: Pasta dish that comes out of the oven bubbling – BAKEDZITI
- 59 Across: Some Cezanne paintings – NUDES
- 62 Across: “Let’s get together! It’s been ___!” – AGES
- 63 Across: “That’s my cue” – IMON
- 64 Across: Crushes it – SLAYS
- 65 Across: Reels’ partners – RODS
- 66 Across: The best ones have good tips – PENS
- 67 Across: Actress Burstyn – ELLEN
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Neighbor of F1 – ESC
- 2 Down: “It finally clicked!” – AHA
- 3 Down: “Well, that came out of nowhere” – SORANDOM
- 4 Down: That’s something! – ENTITY
- 5 Down: Name on some tractors – DEERE
- 6 Down: Spiced tea – CHAI
- 7 Down: Game in the Smithsonian Institution’s permanent collection – PONG
- 8 Down: National ___ – ANTHEM
- 9 Down: Improv segments – SKITS
- 10 Down: Mouthy? – ORAL
- 11 Down: Leave, in a way – RESIGN
- 12 Down: Himalayan’s sleeping spot – CATBED
- 13 Down: Victor’s winnings – SPOILS
- 19 Down: Crowdfunding service – PATERON
- 21 Down: Paid via Apple Pay, say – TAPPED
- 22 Down: Toothy tool – SAW
- 23 Down: Game with Draw Four cards – UNO
- 28 Down: Garland with Polynesian origins – LEI
- 29 Down: Prepare to remove, like shoes – UNTIE
- 31 Down: Place to rest in Baldur’s Gate – INN
- 33 Down: Went too far with – OVERDID
- 34 Down: Like some wine notes – FLORAL
- 36 Down: Need to pay – OWE
- 37 Down: Obamacare, for short – ACA
- 38 Down: Accelerator – GASPEDAL
- 42 Down: Museum of Islamic Art architect I.M. – PEI
- 43 Down: Animal friend – PET
- 44 Down: Place to order oysters – RAWBAR
- 45 Down: Cheesy bagel variety – ASIAGO
- 46 Down: Sorted from best to worst, perhaps – RANKED
- 47 Down: Authoritarian government – REGIME
- 48 Down: “Couldn’t eat another bite!” – IMFULL
- 51 Down: Prepare to remove, like pants – UNZIP
- 53 Down: Get the soap off – RINSE
- 55 Down: Noun-forming suffix – NESS
- 56 Down: Lots – TONS
- 57 Down: Altoid containers – TINS
- 60 Down: One might be watchful or evil – EYE
- 61 Down: ID meant to be kept secret – SSN
How did you fare with this USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This crossword had a lively, modern feel, mixing pop culture, food, technology, and casual conversation into a grid that felt both current and approachable. The Across clues moved from everyday actions and fantasy references to social-media apps, classic films, and comfort foods like baked pasta, with longer entries capturing conversational phrases and clever rephrasings of familiar ideas. There was a strong presence of entertainment and internet culture, balanced by practical life details such as deodorant placement, tax-season professions, and dining spots. The Down clues added texture with gaming, geography, slang reactions, and brand names, reinforcing the puzzle’s easygoing, contemporary tone. Overall, it felt brisk, friendly, and rooted in everyday language rather than tricky wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.