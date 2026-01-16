Yesterday Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for yesterday’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Yesterday’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Pitiful cry – MEWL
- 5 Across: Treaty – PACT
- 9 Across: “__ the bag!” – ITSIN
- 14 Across: Many an April baby – ARIES
- 16 Across: Dubliner’s home – EIRE
- 17 Across: Awaken – ROUSE
- 18 Across: Humvee or motor home, typically – GASGUZZLER
- 20 Across: Fruit in a fritter – APPLE
- 21 Across: Caterer’s heat source – STERNO
- 22 Across: Ace stat – ERA
- 24 Across: Listen to – HEED
- 25 Across: Cookies-and-cream Dairy Queen treats – OREOBLIZZARDS
- 29 Across: Ski lodge drink – COCOA
- 32 Across: Believes (in) – HASFAITH
- 33 Across: Golfer Jon who won the 2023 Masters Tournament – RAHM
- 34 Across: [Finger over lips] – SHH
- 35 Across: Capt. Kirk crewmate – LTSULU
- 38 Across: Sashimi choice – AHI
- 39 Across: “We’re dressed the same!,” or a phonetic feature of 18-, 25-, 51-, and 62-Across – TWINSIES
- 42 Across: Smith and Jones sci-fi film – MIB
- 43 Across: Ball State University city – MUNCIE
- 45 Across: NBC founder – RCA
- 46 Across: Willing – GAME
- 47 Across: Huge storage unit – TERABYTE
- 50 Across: Patron – DONOR
- 51 Across: Exciting points in time? – BUZZERBEATERS
- 54 Across: Home to billions – ASIA
- 55 Across: Four-sided figs. – SQS
- 56 Across: Obviously a fan of needlework? – TATTED
- 60 Across: Many new drivers – TEENS
- 62 Across: Pi Day celebration, perhaps – PIZZAPARTY
- 65 Across: Egypt’s Mubarak – HOSNI
- 66 Across: Meeting proposal – IDEA
- 67 Across: Nobility – ELITE
- 68 Across: Execution key – ENTER
- 69 Across: Half a salad grabber – TONG
- 70 Across: Oath of old – EGAD
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Periodicals, briefly – MAGS
- 2 Down: The “E” of QED – ERAT
- 3 Down: Learned – WISE
- 4 Down: First-class feature – LEGROOM
- 5 Down: Treat from a dispenser – PEZ
- 6 Down: Feel unwell – AIL
- 7 Down: Angler baskets – CREELS
- 8 Down: “Totes fab!” – TERRIF
- 9 Down: Tax efficient fund, for short – IRA
- 10 Down: Headgear for Jiminy Cricket and Scrooge McDuck – TOPHATS
- 11 Down: All-powerful – SUPERHUMAN
- 12 Down: Marooned, perhaps – ISLED
- 13 Down: “Who __ them?” – NEEDS
- 15 Down: The Arkestra jazz band leader – SUNRA
- 19 Down: “Lioness” actress Saldaña – ZOE
- 23 Down: “Fancy” artist Iggy – AZALEA
- 26 Down: Surprised greeting – OHHI
- 27 Down: German route – BAHN
- 28 Down: Comic strip about a high schooler – ZITS
- 29 Down: Study feverishly – CRAM
- 30 Down: Honolulu locale – OAHU
- 31 Down: Most tacky and cheap – CHINTZIEST
- 34 Down: Takes an oath – SWEARS
- 36 Down: Prom rental – LIMO
- 37 Down: Company that succeeds by driving its customers away – UBER
- 39 Down: Hankook product – TIRE
- 40 Down: Sp. miss – SRTA
- 41 Down: “The Coldest Rap” rapper – ICET
- 44 Down: “The Card Players” painter – CEZANNE
- 46 Down: Age badly, in a way – GOSTALE
- 48 Down: Grill master’s spot – BBQPIT
- 49 Down: “That’s true about me” – YESIDO
- 50 Down: Hang over – DRAPE
- 51 Down: Get into hot water – BATHE
- 52 Down: Apply to – USEON
- 53 Down: GPS calculation – ETA
- 57 Down: Subj. where teachers go off on tangents? – TRIG
- 58 Down: Blues Hall of Famer James – ETTA
- 59 Down: Like the Chicago River on March 17 – DYED
- 61 Down: Round Table title – SIR
- 63 Down: __ garden – ZER
- 64 Down: Take a turn? – ZAG
The clues in this puzzle offer a sophisticated mix of modern pop culture and classic trivia, demanding a wide range of knowledge from the solver. The phrasing for the long-form entries is particularly clever, utilizing subtle phonetic hints that tie together seemingly unrelated categories like fast food, sports, and automotive terms. You’ve balanced these with pithy, evocative short clues that utilize “hidden in plain sight” wordplay, such as those referencing mathematical constants or specific types of needlework. The grid itself remains incredibly tight, managing to host several high-letter-count horizontal answers while maintaining clean, accessible intersections across the vertical lanes. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.