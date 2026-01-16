Yesterday Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for yesterday’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Yesterday’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across: Pitiful cry – MEWL

Pitiful cry – 5 Across: Treaty – PACT

Treaty – 9 Across: “__ the bag!” – ITSIN

“__ the bag!” – 14 Across: Many an April baby – ARIES

Many an April baby – 16 Across: Dubliner’s home – EIRE

Dubliner’s home – 17 Across: Awaken – ROUSE

Awaken – 18 Across: Humvee or motor home, typically – GASGUZZLER

Humvee or motor home, typically – 20 Across: Fruit in a fritter – APPLE

Fruit in a fritter – 21 Across: Caterer’s heat source – STERNO

Caterer’s heat source – 22 Across: Ace stat – ERA

Ace stat – 24 Across: Listen to – HEED

Listen to – 25 Across: Cookies-and-cream Dairy Queen treats – OREOBLIZZARDS

Cookies-and-cream Dairy Queen treats – 29 Across: Ski lodge drink – COCOA

Ski lodge drink – 32 Across: Believes (in) – HASFAITH

Believes (in) – 33 Across: Golfer Jon who won the 2023 Masters Tournament – RAHM

Golfer Jon who won the 2023 Masters Tournament – 34 Across: [Finger over lips] – SHH

[Finger over lips] – 35 Across: Capt. Kirk crewmate – LTSULU

Capt. Kirk crewmate – 38 Across: Sashimi choice – AHI

Sashimi choice – 39 Across: “We’re dressed the same!,” or a phonetic feature of 18-, 25-, 51-, and 62-Across – TWINSIES

“We’re dressed the same!,” or a phonetic feature of 18-, 25-, 51-, and 62-Across – 42 Across: Smith and Jones sci-fi film – MIB

Smith and Jones sci-fi film – 43 Across: Ball State University city – MUNCIE

Ball State University city – 45 Across: NBC founder – RCA

NBC founder – 46 Across: Willing – GAME

Willing – 47 Across: Huge storage unit – TERABYTE

Huge storage unit – 50 Across: Patron – DONOR

Patron – 51 Across: Exciting points in time? – BUZZERBEATERS

Exciting points in time? – 54 Across: Home to billions – ASIA

Home to billions – 55 Across: Four-sided figs. – SQS

Four-sided figs. – 56 Across: Obviously a fan of needlework? – TATTED

Obviously a fan of needlework? – 60 Across: Many new drivers – TEENS

Many new drivers – 62 Across: Pi Day celebration, perhaps – PIZZAPARTY

Pi Day celebration, perhaps – 65 Across: Egypt’s Mubarak – HOSNI

Egypt’s Mubarak – 66 Across: Meeting proposal – IDEA

Meeting proposal – 67 Across: Nobility – ELITE

Nobility – 68 Across: Execution key – ENTER

Execution key – 69 Across: Half a salad grabber – TONG

Half a salad grabber – 70 Across: Oath of old – EGAD

Down Answers 1 Down: Periodicals, briefly – MAGS

Periodicals, briefly – 2 Down: The “E” of QED – ERAT

The “E” of QED – 3 Down: Learned – WISE

Learned – 4 Down: First-class feature – LEGROOM

First-class feature – 5 Down: Treat from a dispenser – PEZ

Treat from a dispenser – 6 Down: Feel unwell – AIL

Feel unwell – 7 Down: Angler baskets – CREELS

Angler baskets – 8 Down: “Totes fab!” – TERRIF

“Totes fab!” – 9 Down: Tax efficient fund, for short – IRA

Tax efficient fund, for short – 10 Down: Headgear for Jiminy Cricket and Scrooge McDuck – TOPHATS

Headgear for Jiminy Cricket and Scrooge McDuck – 11 Down: All-powerful – SUPERHUMAN

All-powerful – 12 Down: Marooned, perhaps – ISLED

Marooned, perhaps – 13 Down: “Who __ them?” – NEEDS

“Who __ them?” – 15 Down: The Arkestra jazz band leader – SUNRA

The Arkestra jazz band leader – 19 Down: “Lioness” actress Saldaña – ZOE

“Lioness” actress Saldaña – 23 Down: “Fancy” artist Iggy – AZALEA

“Fancy” artist Iggy – 26 Down: Surprised greeting – OHHI

Surprised greeting – 27 Down: German route – BAHN

German route – 28 Down: Comic strip about a high schooler – ZITS

Comic strip about a high schooler – 29 Down: Study feverishly – CRAM

Study feverishly – 30 Down: Honolulu locale – OAHU

Honolulu locale – 31 Down: Most tacky and cheap – CHINTZIEST

Most tacky and cheap – 34 Down: Takes an oath – SWEARS

Takes an oath – 36 Down: Prom rental – LIMO

Prom rental – 37 Down: Company that succeeds by driving its customers away – UBER

Company that succeeds by driving its customers away – 39 Down: Hankook product – TIRE

Hankook product – 40 Down: Sp. miss – SRTA

Sp. miss – 41 Down: “The Coldest Rap” rapper – ICET

“The Coldest Rap” rapper – 44 Down: “The Card Players” painter – CEZANNE

“The Card Players” painter – 46 Down: Age badly, in a way – GOSTALE

Age badly, in a way – 48 Down: Grill master’s spot – BBQPIT

Grill master’s spot – 49 Down: “That’s true about me” – YESIDO

“That’s true about me” – 50 Down: Hang over – DRAPE

Hang over – 51 Down: Get into hot water – BATHE

Get into hot water – 52 Down: Apply to – USEON

Apply to – 53 Down: GPS calculation – ETA

GPS calculation – 57 Down: Subj. where teachers go off on tangents? – TRIG

Subj. where teachers go off on tangents? – 58 Down: Blues Hall of Famer James – ETTA

Blues Hall of Famer James – 59 Down: Like the Chicago River on March 17 – DYED

Like the Chicago River on March 17 – 61 Down: Round Table title – SIR

Round Table title – 63 Down: __ garden – ZER

__ garden – 64 Down: Take a turn? – ZAG

The clues in this puzzle offer a sophisticated mix of modern pop culture and classic trivia, demanding a wide range of knowledge from the solver. The phrasing for the long-form entries is particularly clever, utilizing subtle phonetic hints that tie together seemingly unrelated categories like fast food, sports, and automotive terms. You’ve balanced these with pithy, evocative short clues that utilize “hidden in plain sight” wordplay, such as those referencing mathematical constants or specific types of needlework. The grid itself remains incredibly tight, managing to host several high-letter-count horizontal answers while maintaining clean, accessible intersections across the vertical lanes. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

