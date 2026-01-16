Home » Puzzles » Yesterday Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers

Yesterday Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for yesterday’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Yesterday’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Pitiful cry – MEWL
  • 5 Across: Treaty – PACT
  • 9 Across: “__ the bag!” – ITSIN
  • 14 Across: Many an April baby – ARIES
  • 16 Across: Dubliner’s home – EIRE
  • 17 Across: Awaken – ROUSE
  • 18 Across: Humvee or motor home, typically – GASGUZZLER
  • 20 Across: Fruit in a fritter – APPLE
  • 21 Across: Caterer’s heat source – STERNO
  • 22 Across: Ace stat – ERA
  • 24 Across: Listen to – HEED
  • 25 Across: Cookies-and-cream Dairy Queen treats – OREOBLIZZARDS
  • 29 Across: Ski lodge drink – COCOA
  • 32 Across: Believes (in) – HASFAITH
  • 33 Across: Golfer Jon who won the 2023 Masters Tournament – RAHM
  • 34 Across: [Finger over lips] – SHH
  • 35 Across: Capt. Kirk crewmate – LTSULU
  • 38 Across: Sashimi choice – AHI
  • 39 Across: “We’re dressed the same!,” or a phonetic feature of 18-, 25-, 51-, and 62-Across – TWINSIES
  • 42 Across: Smith and Jones sci-fi film – MIB
  • 43 Across: Ball State University city – MUNCIE
  • 45 Across: NBC founder – RCA
  • 46 Across: Willing – GAME
  • 47 Across: Huge storage unitTERABYTE
  • 50 Across: Patron – DONOR
  • 51 Across: Exciting points in time? – BUZZERBEATERS
  • 54 Across: Home to billions – ASIA
  • 55 Across: Four-sided figs. – SQS
  • 56 Across: Obviously a fan of needlework? – TATTED
  • 60 Across: Many new drivers – TEENS
  • 62 Across: Pi Day celebration, perhaps PIZZAPARTY
  • 65 Across: Egypt’s Mubarak HOSNI
  • 66 Across: Meeting proposal – IDEA
  • 67 Across: Nobility – ELITE
  • 68 Across: Execution key – ENTER
  • 69 Across: Half a salad grabber – TONG
  • 70 Across: Oath of old – EGAD

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Periodicals, briefly – MAGS
  • 2 Down: The “E” of QED – ERAT
  • 3 Down: Learned – WISE
  • 4 Down: First-class featureLEGROOM
  • 5 Down: Treat from a dispenser – PEZ
  • 6 Down: Feel unwell – AIL
  • 7 Down: Angler baskets – CREELS
  • 8 Down: “Totes fab!” – TERRIF
  • 9 Down: Tax efficient fund, for short – IRA
  • 10 Down: Headgear for Jiminy Cricket and Scrooge McDuck – TOPHATS
  • 11 Down: All-powerfulSUPERHUMAN
  • 12 Down: Marooned, perhaps – ISLED
  • 13 Down: “Who __ them?” – NEEDS
  • 15 Down: The Arkestra jazz band leader – SUNRA
  • 19 Down: “Lioness” actress Saldaña – ZOE
  • 23 Down:Fancy” artist IggyAZALEA
  • 26 Down: Surprised greeting – OHHI
  • 27 Down: German route – BAHN
  • 28 Down: Comic strip about a high schooler – ZITS
  • 29 Down: Study feverishly – CRAM
  • 30 Down: Honolulu locale – OAHU
  • 31 Down: Most tacky and cheap – CHINTZIEST
  • 34 Down: Takes an oath – SWEARS
  • 36 Down: Prom rental – LIMO
  • 37 Down: Company that succeeds by driving its customers away – UBER
  • 39 Down: Hankook product – TIRE
  • 40 Down: Sp. miss – SRTA
  • 41 Down: “The Coldest Rap” rapper – ICET
  • 44 Down: “The Card Players” painter – CEZANNE
  • 46 Down: Age badly, in a wayGOSTALE
  • 48 Down: Grill master’s spot – BBQPIT
  • 49 Down: “That’s true about me” – YESIDO
  • 50 Down: Hang over – DRAPE
  • 51 Down: Get into hot water – BATHE
  • 52 Down: Apply to – USEON
  • 53 Down: GPS calculation – ETA
  • 57 Down: Subj. where teachers go off on tangents? – TRIG
  • 58 Down: Blues Hall of Famer James – ETTA
  • 59 Down: Like the Chicago River on March 17 – DYED
  • 61 Down: Round Table title – SIR
  • 63 Down: __ garden – ZER
  • 64 Down: Take a turn? – ZAG

Click to reveal the solved crossword image
Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today

The clues in this puzzle offer a sophisticated mix of modern pop culture and classic trivia, demanding a wide range of knowledge from the solver. The phrasing for the long-form entries is particularly clever, utilizing subtle phonetic hints that tie together seemingly unrelated categories like fast food, sports, and automotive terms. You’ve balanced these with pithy, evocative short clues that utilize “hidden in plain sight” wordplay, such as those referencing mathematical constants or specific types of needlework. The grid itself remains incredibly tight, managing to host several high-letter-count horizontal answers while maintaining clean, accessible intersections across the vertical lanes. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Yesterday New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers

Saab Fashion Designer – Crossword Clue Answers

All Powerful – Crossword Clue Answers

Witty Fellow – Crossword Clue Answers

Chloe Zhao – Crossword Clue Answers

Wife of Saturn – Crossword Clue Answers

Pi Day Celebration Perhaps – Crossword Clue Answers

Severely Criticises – Crossword Clue Answers

Age Badly in a Way – Crossword Clue Answers

Fancy Artist Iggy – Crossword Clue Answers