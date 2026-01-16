Yesterday’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for yesterday’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 15, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Eyelid hair – LASH

: Eyelid hair – 5 Across : Keep for the future – SAVE

: Keep for the future – 9 Across : Baton-passing race – RELAY

: Baton-passing race – 14 Across : __ now (so far) – UPTO

: __ now (so far) – 15 Across : Very amazed – AWED

: Very amazed – 16 Across : Elude capture by – EVADE

: Elude capture by – 17 Across : Authentic – REAL

: Authentic – 18 Across : Behind schedule – LATE

: Behind schedule – 19 Across : Allows to borrow – LENDS

: Allows to borrow – 20 Across : Long cables for reaching electrical outlets – EXTENSIONCORDS

: Long cables for reaching electrical outlets – 23 Across : __ bran muffin – OAT

: __ bran muffin – 24 Across : Horse food in bales – HAY

: Horse food in bales – 25 Across : Gowns of India – SARIS

: Gowns of India – 28 Across : Settled a bill – PAID

: Settled a bill – 30 Across : 60 Minutes network – CBS

: 60 Minutes network – 33 Across : Mysterious glows – AURAS

: Mysterious glows – 34 Across : Weight increase – GAIN

: Weight increase – 35 Across : Vicinity – AREA

: Vicinity – 36 Across : Devices for reaching food box- es on high shelves – GROCERYGRABBERS

: Devices for reaching food box- es on high shelves – 39 Across : “So what __ is new?” – ELSE

: “So what __ is new?” – 40 Across : Metallic rocks – ORES

: Metallic rocks – 41 Across : Summits – ACMES

: Summits – 42 Across : Change the color of – DYE

: Change the color of – 43 Across : Ballpark jeers – BOOS

: Ballpark jeers – 44 Across : Balance-sheet plus – ASSET

: Balance-sheet plus – 45 Across : Occupy a chair – SIT

: Occupy a chair – 46 Across : __-fi (UFO stories) – SCI

: __-fi (UFO stories) – 47 Across : Devices for reaching itches behind you – BACKSCRATCHERS

: Devices for reaching itches behind you – 55 Across : Any literary category – GENRE

: Any literary category – 56 Across : Letterhead emblem – LOGO

: Letterhead emblem – 57 Across : Woodwind instrument – OBOE

: Woodwind instrument – 58 Across : Wedding platform – ALTAR

: Wedding platform – 59 Across : Software manual reader – USER

: Software manual reader – 60 Across : Rooster or ram – MALE

: Rooster or ram – 61 Across : Minor errors – SLIPS

: Minor errors – 62 Across : Deep choir voice – BASS

: Deep choir voice – 63 Across: A sight for sore __ – EYES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Angler’s enticement device – LURE

: Angler’s enticement device – 2 Down : Pinnacle – APEX

: Pinnacle – 3 Down : Number in a spreadsheet – STAT

: Number in a spreadsheet – 4 Down : Center of a bagel – HOLE

: Center of a bagel – 5 Down : Dips for tortilla chips – SALSAS

: Dips for tortilla chips – 6 Down : Look forward to – AWAIT

: Look forward to – 7 Down : Presidential rejection – VETO

: Presidential rejection – 8 Down : Garden in Genesis – EDEN

: Garden in Genesis – 9 Down : Place new film in a camera – RELOAD

: Place new film in a camera – 10 Down : __ now and then (occasionally) – EVERY

: __ now and then (occasionally) – 11 Down : Touch down on a runway – LAND

: Touch down on a runway – 12 Down : Calculates a sum – ADDS

: Calculates a sum – 13 Down : “Of course!” – YES

: “Of course!” – 21 Down : Loud racket – NOISE

: Loud racket – 22 Down : Beijing’s country – CHINA

: Beijing’s country – 25 Down : Bad-tempered – SURLY

: Bad-tempered – 26 Down : Stood up – AROSE

: Stood up – 27 Down : Event at a speedway – RACE

: Event at a speedway – 28 Down : Sheets in a notebook – PAGES

: Sheets in a notebook – 29 Down : Televises – AIRS

: Televises – 30 Down : Oreo’s filling – CREME

: Oreo’s filling – 31 Down : Flat French hat – BERET

: Flat French hat – 32 Down : Bratty talk – SASS

: Bratty talk – 33 Down : Matured, as wine – AGED

: Matured, as wine – 34 Down : Greek pita sandwich – GYRO

: Greek pita sandwich – 35 Down : First lessons in reading – ABCS

: First lessons in reading – 37 Down : Tree’s underground parts – ROOTS

: Tree’s underground parts – 38 Down : Fundamental – BASIC

: Fundamental – 43 Down : Motorcycle riders – BIKERS

: Motorcycle riders – 44 Down : Stage performers – ACTORS

: Stage performers – 45 Down : Little piece of paper – SCRAP

: Little piece of paper – 46 Down : Wise advisors – SAGES

: Wise advisors – 47 Down : What rings at a front door – BELL

: What rings at a front door – 48 Down : Prefix meaning “against” – ANTI

: Prefix meaning “against” – 49 Down : Fraternity or sorority – CLUB

: Fraternity or sorority – 50 Down : Civil rights icon Parks – ROSA

: Civil rights icon Parks – 51 Down : Place of residence – HOME

: Place of residence – 52 Down : Online auction site – EBAY

: Online auction site – 53 Down : Performer’s part – ROLE

: Performer’s part – 54 Down : Takes a look at – SEES

: Takes a look at – 55 Down: Auto fuel – GAS

How did you fare with yesterday’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

The clues in this grid are anchored by three full-width horizontal entries that describe mechanical tools used for extending reach or physical relief. These thematic prompts are supported by a diverse array of shorter definitions covering musical instruments, traditional clothing, and biological terms. Several clues utilize “fill-in-the-blank” phrasing for common idioms, while others require specific knowledge of metallic ores and choir ranges. The resulting balance provides a cohesive solving experience where the long, reach-themed answers bridge various segments of the grid. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

