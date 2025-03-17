You Can Now Link Your Instagram Profile to Your Whatsapp Account

WhatsApp is now letting users link other social media accounts to their WhatsApp accounts.

This can be a useful feature for showcasing your portfolio or increasing your followers.

It is currently rolling out to the WhatsApp beta version on iOS and is already available for select Android users.

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app is always working on new features. This time, the company is adding the ability to showcase your social media profiles within your WhatsApp account. It is a part of the beta version, and the feature is expected to roll out to stable users soon. Here is everything you need to know about this new feature.

You Can Now Link Your Instagram Account To Your WhatsApp Profile

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned company is adding the ability for users to link other social media accounts to their WhatsApp profile. While currently it only lets you link your Instagram profile, it’s possible that you could add links for other Meta platforms such as Facebook and Threads in the future. There is also a remote possibility that you could add links for non-Meta-owned apps like X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, or even LinkedIn profiles.

Also Read;

You just need to input your Instagram username in the app settings and the app automatically does the rest. It’s a useful feature for those who want to integrate their social media handles right within WhatsApp to showcase their portfolio or increase their followers.

Credit: WABetaInfo

Currently rolling to WhatsApp beta 25.7.10.70 on iOS, it’s already available for select Android users in the beta version of the app, the link to your social media profiles will be visible to other people based on your privacy settings. This means you can choose to make these links visible only to your contacts, all contacts except specific people or keep it private.

Do note that this is an optional feature and adding links to your profile isn’t mandatory. Moreover, since WhatsApp does not verify the link, any user can link any Instagram profile even if it doesn’t belong to them. So a word of caution, if you come across a WhatsApp profile with multiple social media handles linked to it, it does not mean that it’s a genuine or authentic account.

It’s a rather interesting feature although it’s only useful for content creators or those looking to increase their followers on other Meta-owned apps. So are you excited about this latest WhatsApp feature, do let us know in the comments below.