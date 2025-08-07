You Can Repost, Share Location, and See What Friends Like on Instagram Now

Instagram is adding a new Reposts option and a Friends tab.

A new Map feature is also coming, letting you discover places shared by others.

These features are rolling out globally now, but the Map is only live in the US for now, with more global availability soon.

From endless scrolling to late-night meme sharing, Instagram has become more than just an app. It’s where we discover trends, keep up with friends, and relive memories through Stories and Reels. Whether you’re watching your favorite travel pages or reposting that perfect quote to your Story, Instagram keeps bringing something new to the app. Now there are 3 new features coming to the app. Let’s check it out.

Instagram has announced a bunch of new features that focus on making the app feel more connected and personal. From sharing your favorite Reels to seeing where your friends are and what they’re liking, everything is now a little more about your circle. They have announced new features, including reposts, an interactive map, and a new Friends tab in the Reels section.

Repost Your Favorite Reels and Posts on Instagram

Instagram has introduced a repost feature that allows you to reshare public Reels and feed posts easily. So when you repost something:

It appears in your followers’ feeds, potentially increasing its visibility.

All your reposts are saved in a dedicated “Reposts” tab on your profile, so you can revisit your favorite content anytime.

A key highlight of this feature is that original creators are always credited. So if you’re a content creator, your posts and Reels can be reposted by others. Those reposts can also be recommended to followers of the reposter, even if they don’t follow you. This increases your chances of being discovered by a broader audience, giving your content more reach and visibility.

How to Repost Reels or Posts

Reposting is quick and simple:

Step 1: Tap the repost icon on the Reel or post you want to share.

Tap the on the Reel or post you want to share. Step 2 (Optional): Add a personal touch by typing a note into the thought bubble that appears.

Add a personal touch by typing a note into the that appears. Step 3: Hit save, and it’s reposted to your profile.

See Where Friends Are With the Instagram Map

Instagram has added a new map feature to help you feel more connected with your friends. With this, you can share your live location with friends you choose. You’ll also be able to see where your friends are posting from.

The best part is that you have full control. Location sharing is off by default, and you decide who gets to see where you are. You can even turn it off anytime or block specific people or places.

If you’re a parent and have supervision set up, you’ll get a notification if your teen starts sharing their location, and you can control who they share with.

Apart from sharing, you can also use the map just to explore. You can check what your friends or favorite creators are posting in different places, all in one place.

Here’s what shows up on the map:

Reels, posts, and stories with location tags (available for 24 hours)

Notes from people you mutually follow (also lasts 24 hours)

To use this feature, just tap the map icon at the top of your DM screen. It’s already live in the US and rolling out to more countries soon.

See What Your Friends Are Enjoying on Reels with the New ‘Friends’ Tab

Meta is rolling out a new Friends tab in Reels globally. It will show you what your friends are engaging with. This tab will let you tap into the content your close circle is enjoying and talking about from public content they’ve liked or commented on, or clips recommended from Blends you’ve started.

You’ll also be able to view which reels your friends are creating or interacting with. You can access this tab by tapping “Friends” at the top of the Reels page.

Additionally, Meta is adding control features to let you fine-tune the experience. You can now hide your likes and comments from appearing in others’ Friends tabs or mute activity updates from specific people you follow. This is a thoughtful addition as this will make Reels feel more connected and conversational, but on your own terms.

That’s it, peeps! Stay tuned for more updates like these in the future.