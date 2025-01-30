Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Voice Actors Includes Big MCU Stars

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the new addition to the massive MCU library of Disney Plus. The show impressed the fandom by giving the origin story of our friendly spidey a modern makeover. The animated series not only features an animation that takes us on a nostalgic trip, but it also successfully grabs everyone’s attention with solid voice performances. So, it’s no wonder the viewers are curious about the behind-the-voice actors of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and this article talks about the same.

Hudson Thames as Peter Parker/Spider-Man

The animated series introduces us to the 15-year-old Peter Parker, who lives with her Aunt May and is a student at Rockford T. Bales High School. He lives a normal life until one day, following his confrontation with Doctor Strange and the symbiote on his first day of school, he gets bitten by a spider. After that, he starts his double life as Spidey and doesn’t fail to punish the bad guys.

Image Credit: Instagram/@hudsonthames

Hudson Thames lent his voice to Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the new animated film, and interestingly, this wasn’t the first time the actor voiced our favorite superhero. He has also voiced Peter Parker and Spider-Man in several MCU animated projects. So, it’s no wonder how the actor effortlessly pulled off the role of the modern Spidey.

Kari Wahlgren as May Parker

Image Credit: Instagram/@kariwehlgren

Spiderman’s story is incomplete without May Parker or Aunt May, as she is the one who raises Peter Parker all alone. She has been voiced by the American voice actress Kari Wahlgren, who has lent her voice to some of the most popular characters in the animated and video game world. Some of her notable voice-acting roles include Rip van Winkle in Hellsing, Jessica in Rick and Morty, Ashe in Final Fantasy XII, and more.

Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn

Image Credit: Instagram/@kingofbingo

Norman Osborn approaches Peter Parker at the end of the first episode. But the way he turns around toward Peter and says, ‘Hello Peter, nice to meet you. My name is Norman Osborn,’ was enough to give us chills. Well, he has been a major character in Spider-Man stories, so obviously, his behind-the-voice actor made everyone curious.

Colman Domingo voices Norman in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and fans who are acquainted with him already know how wonderful he is as an actor. He has been in the industry since 2010, and since then, Colman has bagged several accolades, including Primetime Emmy and Academy awards for his jaw-dropping performances. He is mainly recognized for appearing in The Scottsboro Boys as Mr. Bones, Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead, Ali in Euphoria, and more.

Grace Song as Nico Minoru

Nico Minoru is the only friend Peter has in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and she is someone we haven’t met before in any of the MCU projects. Nico exists in the Marvel comics but not as she is portrayed in the Disney Plus animated show. However, the first two episodes suggest she could play an integral role in the series.

Grace Song is the voice of Nico Minoru and to be honest, she has done a phenomenal job. The actress is recognized for her roles as Jessica Wong in Paper Marriage, Eliza in Kidding, Female Barista in Life Itself, and more.

Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln

Image Credit: Instagram/@ vududaddy

Lonnie Lincoln is the tall, dark, handsome football captain of Rockford T. Bales High School and is also the boyfriend of Peter’s crush, Pearl Pangan. The character is voiced by Eugene Byrd, the American actor known for the FOX series Bones, The CW series Arrow, and Eminem starrer drama film 8 Mile. Besides his acting roles, he is popular for his voice-acting among video game and animation fanatics. He showcased his voiceover talent in the third-person shooter video game Gears of War 4, Call of Duty: Finest Hour, and more.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Image Credit: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has come up with two episodes too far, so it’s too early for us to expect Daredevil’s entry into the picture. Reportedly, the blind vigilante will debut in the sixth episode of the Disney Plus show. Even though nothing has been revealed yet about the character design or his role, we know who will be voicing the character. It’s none other than the MCU’s Daredevil, Charlie Cox. It would be safe to say that the episode featuring Daredevil will be the most hyped one among the other episodes.

Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn

Image Credit: Instagram/@childish_gamzeno

Harry Osborn is Peter’s classmate and Norman’s son, who is voiced by the American voice actor Zeno Robinson. He has lent his voice to several popular Japanese and American animated shows, including Hawks in My Hero Academia, Genya Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer, and Young Andrias in Amphibia. Also, this is not the first time he has voiced a character from the Spider-Man universe; in fact, the 2017 animated Spider-Man television series heard him as Randy Robertson.