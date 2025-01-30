Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Who Is Pearl Pangan in Marvel Comics?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is finally here, and it has already created a lot of buzz by featuring a different origin story of our beloved Spidey. The animated series introduced us to several intriguing characters from the Spider-Man universe. We already know some of them from the movies, but there are a few who made their MCU debut with the new animated television series. One such character is Pearl Pangan, who was introduced to us as Peter Parker’s crush. So, who is she in Marvel comics? Let’s find out.

Who Is Pearl Pangan in Comics?

Pearl Pangan belongs to Earth-616, and she was initially someone who held Olympic-worthy potential in swimming. However, she couldn’t take her swimming skills to the next level due to the barriers that stood in her way. She was approached by a representative of a criminal organization that was eventually exposed by the superhero group Triumph Division.

Pearl Pangan is a hydrokinetic and has elemental water powers. She discovered her powers to control water after getting drenched and exposed to the mysterious substances in AlonTech Lab. Following all the action, Pearl was rescued by the heroes, who also helped her with her newfound powers. That was also when Pearl adopted her superhero name, Wave.

Image Credit: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

When Malekith attacked Earth, the Fire Giants tricked Pearl, aka. Wave by making her believe that there’s a problem with water so without giving it a second thought, the superheroine left her position and proceeded towards the North Pacific. There, she came across Aero, who sensed a disturbance in the wind. The pair soon realized it was too late, and when Wave wanted to go back and fulfill the responsibilities she held as a member of Triumph Division, she was kicked out by the superheroes for not following the instructions. Later, Wave and Aero formed an alliance and became the Jimmy Woo’s Agents of Atlas.

Wave’s Powers and Abilities

As mentioned earlier, Wave/Pearl gained the ability to control water bodies after the AlonTech Lab incident. Besides, she can attack her enemies by unleashing several blasts after gathering a huge amount of water in her hands. Unlike an ordinary human being, she can talk and breathe with ease underwater, and her physical strength helps her in beating the crap out of an enemy as potential as a sea serpent only with a few blows. Interestingly, she is also a fabulous swordsman who is very good with her twin blades.

Who Voices Pearl Pangan in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

The American actress Cathy Ang voices Pearl Pangan in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. She is widely recognized for her roles in And Just Like That, Harley Quinn, Ramy, and more.