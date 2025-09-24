Your iPhone Might Soon Work With Your Samsung Galaxy Watch

Apple is working on a new Notification Forwarding feature for iPhone

This will allow third-party smartwatches to receive notifications.

It could pave the way for better interoperability with third-party smartwatches like Galaxy Watches

Apple is famous or infamous for its ecosystem (walled garden) that works best with its set of devices. While iPhones enjoyed official Galaxy Watch support until Watch 3, the switch to WearOS with Watch 4 resulted in the South Korean giant dropping support. However, this might soon change as the company is planning to open up its door to third-party smartwatches. A new notification forwarding feature could pave the way for better support for iPhones with third-party smartwatches like Samsung Galaxy Watch.

iPhones Will Work Better With Third-Party Smartwatches With iOS 26.1

According to a report by Macworld, Apple is working on a new Notification Forwarding feature for third-party smartwatches. This will allow apps on your iPhone to push notifications on non-Apple smartwatches or accessories like the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Users will need to enable the feature in the settings once it arrives. It will forward notifications to “one accessory at a time,” which means you won’t receive them on your Apple Watch. or any other third-party smartwatch.

This is possible due to the inclusion of a new framework called “AccessoryExtension”. While the report notes that the framework is unfinished, it will allow for easier pairing of third-party devices of the Galaxy Watch with the iPhone.

Another thing worth noting is that the feature might not be available in all regions and could be limited to the EU. Earlier this year, the EU took a series of decisions for better interoperability between smartwatches and other devices, putting Apple at the centre of attention.

While iOS 26.1 will debut in October, the Notification Forwarding feature is likely to be a part of a future update. That being said, it’s certainly exciting that we might finally see Samsung watches work with iPhones in the future.