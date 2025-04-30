Your Wear OS Watch to Get Smarter With New Gemini Integration

Wear OS smartwatches are set to become smarter with new Gemini features.

Gemini is set to replace Google Assistant on these smartwatches.

The new version of the Digital Assistant app shows the Gemini logo instead of Assistant.

AI is everywhere, and even if it doesn’t end up taking your job, it will soon occupy every space in your home. Google is planning to bring its Gemini AI assistant to Wear OS watches soon. The Mountainview giant announced last week that it is bringing Gemini to tablets, smartwatch, Fitbit, Google Maps, and more. The decade-old Google Assistant is on its last legs and will soon be replaced by a smarter Gemini.. In fact, the first signs of Gemini are now appearing on Wear OS smartwatches with the latest update.

Gemini is coming to Wear OS Watches

According to a report by Android Police, the Gemini is coming to Wear OS powered watches. These include watches like the Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch.

So now, when you trigger Google Assistant on these smartwatches, you will see the Gemini logo instead of the Google Assistant. Do note that the logo only appears for a split second before Google Assistant gets summoned.

You still see the Google Assistant with “Hi, how can I help” appearing on the screen. Just the splash screen has changed until now, which is an indication of what things will look like.

The report claims the icon looks like a placeholder with multiple blue sparkly icons instead of a single one. Although Google likes to call it Digital Assistant instead of Google Assistant after the 1.8 update on Wear OS.

We checked it on the Galaxy Watch 4, and we can confirm that the logo indeed appears. It is visible when you trigger the Digital Assistant and also when you check the battery stats page on the Watch.

The first signs of Gemini have appeared with version number 1.18.175.746241784 of the Assistant app. Apparently, this version also renames Google Assistant to Digital Assistant, although it’s likely a placeholder name.

Google Plans To Roll Out Gemini To Other Devices

Google is replacing its decade-old Assistant with Gemini to offer a better experience. The rollout has already started on Fitbit watches, Android Auto, Google Maps, and more.

Last week, Google revealed plans to introduce Gemini on other devices as well. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that Gemini will roll out to tablets, cars, and other devices that connect to your phone like headphones and smartwatches.

While Pichai didn’t specify the exact timeline, the digital assistant will arrive on other devices later this year. It’s only a matter of time before Google Assistant is completely phased out in favour of Gemini.