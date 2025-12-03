YouTube Music Recap 2025 Is Live: How To Check And Share Yours

YouTube Music Recap 2025 is finally live for users across the world.

There’s also Gemini Integration this year, letting users ask questions about their listening habits.

Other features include music passports, the ability to download slides, and a calendar view.

As 2025 comes to an end, YouTube has dropped its annual recap for YouTube Music. Just like Spotify and Apple Music, you can get a glimpse of the songs that you have listened to in 2025. And it’s not just songs, as the recap also shows you the top tracks, playlists, podcasts, artists, and more. Here’s how to check YouTube Music Recap 2025.

How To Check YouTube Music Recap For 2025

As announced in a blog post, YouTube has started rolling out its annual recap for YouTube Music users across the world. The AI-generated recap provides you with a summary of your top songs for this year.

To access the recap, just follow these steps:

Open the YouTube Music app on your device, and you will notice a blue banner at the top of the app. Tap on this banner to access your recap Alternatively, you can also tap on your profile icon and access it via the “Your Recap” button. You can press the download button in the bottom left corner to save each slide or press the share button to share it with your friends.

What Does YouTube Music Recap 2025 Offer?

A major change this year is that you can download those slides to share them with your friends. While there’s the usual stuff like top artists, top songs, and genre, you also get a musical passport this year.

This musical passport contains the locations of the artists that you have listened to. There’s also a calendar view that shows you specific days when you have listened to your favourite tracks. At the end of the recap, there is a special 2025 recap playlist waiting for you, which can be added to your library.

And since no Google product is complete without Gemini integration, you can even ask Gemini questions about your recap. These preloaded prompts for select users such as”How did my listening habits change?” and “Describe my listening as a weather report”. Although we couldn’t test this feature since it didn’t appear in our recap.

As far as the eligibility criteria are concerned, you need to have four hours of music listening across YouTube and YouTube Music per session. There should be at least 10 hours of sessions between January 1st and November 10th to be eligible for the recap. For podcasts, you need to have two hours of listening time, but podcast data is only shown to those who meet the eligibility requirements for music recap.