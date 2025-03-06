YouTube Premium Lite Is Back but There’s Hardly Anything Premium About It: Price, Details

As previously rumored, YouTube has announced a new Premium Lite plan with a lower price and fewer features. As part of the pilot program, it is rolling out to users in the US and will be soon available in the countries. The company claims that there are over 125 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers worldwide. Here is everything you need to know about the new YouTube Premium Lite subscription.

YouTube Premium Lite Now Available for $7.99 Per Month

YouTube Premium Lite is a more affordable way to enjoy an ad-free experience on the streaming platform. However, there’s a catch since you won’t be able to watch all videos without interruptions. Starting at a price of $7.99, YouTube Premium Lite is certainly cheaper than the $13.99 of the regular Premium. This means you save $6 per month or $72 per year but is it worth the compromises?

Only select categories such as gaming, comedy, cooking, and learning will be available without ads. You also miss out on ad-free YouTube music apart from downloads and background play. So if you are planning to ditch your Spotify premium subscription, YouTube Lite isn’t probably for you.

Currently limited to the US as a part of the “pilot” program, YouTube Premium Lite will soon be available in Germany, Thailand, and Australia. It’s worth noting that YouTube has been testing the subscription in this country on a limited basis and the company says it will expand to more countries in the future.

Despite being a cheaper plan, there are too many compromises even for someone who just wants an ad-free experience. Advertisements will also appear in music content, shorts, and search results apart from the rest of the categories. So are you still interested in getting a YouTube Premium Lite subscription? Do let us know in the comments below.