How Yuji Itadori Is Still Alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel

Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo Chapter 10 confirms Yuji Itadori is alive decades after the original series.

Yuji is now humanity’s ultimate weapon in the war against the alien Simurians.

Here’s how Yuji Itadori is still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo.

If the presence of aliens in Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen sequel surprised you, Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo Chapter 10 gives an even bigger shocker by revealing that Yuji is still alive and well in this new era. His unexpected return brings more than just nostalgia; it revives hope for humanity’s survival against the Simurians. However, how is Yuji Itadori still alive after so many years, and what could this mean? Let’s break down.

How is Yuji Itadori still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo?

In the new timeline (2086) of Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, Yuji is said to be about 84 years old, yet appears unchanged, hiding under a hood with only his scar visible. But we shouldn’t forget that he was never a normal human to begin with.

Born from one of Kenjaku’s experiments, having served as a vessel for Sukuna and later ingesting the Death Paintings, Yuji’s body has been transformed into that of an immortal being. The cursed energy in his body granted him longevity, an accidental advantage that helped him outlive other sorcerers such as Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin.

Now, Yuji’s survival isn’t simply symbolic. The sequel makes clear that Japan’s rulers regard him as their last line of defense against the alien Simurians, a race powerful enough to threaten humanity itself.

What role does Yuji play in the sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen?

In the year 2086, Earth stands on the brink of collapse, teetering on the edge of an interstellar war in Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo. The one name that repeatedly comes up when the council is debating how to handle the Simurian refugees orbiting the planet is Itadori Yuji.

Once mentioned alongside Satoru Gojo, Yuji has now become the strongest known sorcerer alive, a living deterrent powerful enough to rival cosmic beings.

Although Yuji’s current whereabouts remain unknown, the Jujutsu society has grown desperate to find him. Either he went rogue and hunts cursed users secretly, or he hid himself to avoid being used as a weapon. His return also sets up a variety of long-awaited rematches, especially against Mahito, whom Modulo teased was still alive.

What Does Yuji’s Return Mean for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Future?

Yuji Itadori’s return reconfigures everything that we knew about the series. The fact that he endured through time shows that cursed energy can transcend the limitations of humankind; his survival signals untold power, possibly linked to his mysterious Domain Expansion from the final battle against Sukuna.

Whether he joins forces to fight against Dabura or lets the new generation handle it, one thing is sure: he would definitely make a comeback in this sequel. And when he does appear, it is bound to shake the internet.