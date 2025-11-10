Home » Anime » How Yuji Itadori Is Still Alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel

How Yuji Itadori Is Still Alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel

Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo Chapter 10 reveals Yuji Itadori’s survival, and humanity’s last hope against alien invaders.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo Chapter 10 confirms Yuji Itadori is alive decades after the original series.
  • Yuji is now humanity’s ultimate weapon in the war against the alien Simurians.
  • Here’s how Yuji Itadori is still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo.
How Yuji Itadori Is Still Alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel

If the presence of aliens in Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen sequel surprised you, Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo Chapter 10 gives an even bigger shocker by revealing that Yuji is still alive and well in this new era. His unexpected return brings more than just nostalgia; it revives hope for humanity’s survival against the Simurians. However, how is Yuji Itadori still alive after so many years, and what could this mean? Let’s break down.

How is Yuji Itadori still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo?

A still from Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo Chapter 10 - How Yuji Itadori Is Still Alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel
Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo Chapter 10 | Credits: Gege Akutami and Yuji Iwasaki

In the new timeline (2086) of Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, Yuji is said to be about 84 years old, yet appears unchanged, hiding under a hood with only his scar visible. But we shouldn’t forget that he was never a normal human to begin with.

Born from one of Kenjaku’s experiments, having served as a vessel for Sukuna and later ingesting the Death Paintings, Yuji’s body has been transformed into that of an immortal being. The cursed energy in his body granted him longevity, an accidental advantage that helped him outlive other sorcerers such as Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin.

Now, Yuji’s survival isn’t simply symbolic. The sequel makes clear that Japan’s rulers regard him as their last line of defense against the alien Simurians, a race powerful enough to threaten humanity itself.

RELATED:

What role does Yuji play in the sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen?

A still from Jujutsu Kaisen - How Yuji Itadori Is Still Alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Modulo
Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 | Credits: MAPPA

In the year 2086, Earth stands on the brink of collapse, teetering on the edge of an interstellar war in Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo. The one name that repeatedly comes up when the council is debating how to handle the Simurian refugees orbiting the planet is Itadori Yuji. 

Once mentioned alongside Satoru Gojo, Yuji has now become the strongest known sorcerer alive, a living deterrent powerful enough to rival cosmic beings.

RELATED:

Although Yuji’s current whereabouts remain unknown, the Jujutsu society has grown desperate to find him. Either he went rogue and hunts cursed users secretly, or he hid himself to avoid being used as a weapon. His return also sets up a variety of long-awaited rematches, especially against Mahito, whom Modulo teased was still alive.

What Does Yuji’s Return Mean for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Future?

Yuji Itadori’s return reconfigures everything that we knew about the series. The fact that he endured through time shows that cursed energy can transcend the limitations of humankind; his survival signals untold power, possibly linked to his mysterious Domain Expansion from the final battle against Sukuna.

Whether he joins forces to fight against Dabura or lets the new generation handle it, one thing is sure: he would definitely make a comeback in this sequel. And when he does appear, it is bound to shake the internet.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture media.

You may also like

Luffy Must Master These Two Haki Techniques to Defeat Imu

One Piece Reveals the Only Way to Defeat the Immortal...

One Piece Reveals Defense Even Stronger Than Armament Haki

This One Piece Character’s Haki Might be Stronger Than Shanks

One Piece Fans Think Marco Can Reborn After Death –...

One Piece Episode 1149 Preview: Release Date, Countdown

One Piece Chapter 1165: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finally Gets a Release Date: It’s…

One Piece Chapter 1165 Full Summary: God Valley Incident Finally...

One Piece Chapter 1165 Preview: The Fall of Rocks D....