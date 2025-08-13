Home » Entertainment » How Weapons’ Director Can Change DC Universe With Henchmen

How Weapons’ Director Can Change DC Universe With Henchmen

Summary:

  • Zach Cregger wrote Henchmen, a story set in the DC universe, before he directed his first-ever horror movie.
  • Cregger hasn’t pitched the movie to DC Studios yet.
  • The movie would focus on a low-level henchman, with Joker and Harley Quinn making an appearance.
Zach Cregger’s Weapons has taken the world by storm, becoming one of the biggest global openings for an original movie in the past decade. While horror fans are raving about Weapons, DC fans now have something to look forward to as well: Zach Cregger’s DC Henchmen movie.

Before the Weapons director even directed his first horror movie, he wrote the script for this movie. It was planned to focus on a low-level criminal who gains fame in Gotham City after he incapacitates Batman. The story would also feature Joker and Harley Quinn, as reported by Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter.

When Will Zach Cregger’s Henchmen Movie Come Out

As of writing, Cregger hasn’t pitched the script to DC Studios yet. With Superman kickstarting DCU’s new chapter this year and multiple DCU Batman spinoff projects already in the works, now would be the best time for Cregger to pitch the movie.

If the Weapons director does end up pitching the movie to DC Studios and the studio plans to move ahead with it, the movie would likely start production way down the line. Cregger has his hands full as of now.

He’s fresh off directing his blockbuster hit Weapons. The movie has garnered immense praise and has become one of the highest-rated horror movies of the last decade. Cregger is also set to start production on the Resident Evil reboot later this year, which is slated for a September 2026 release. The movie will feature an original story, set outside of the characters from the game.

So What Is Delaying the Henchman

Clayface, another Batman spinoff movie, is set to release in 2026. This could suggest that DC Studios is open to a movie like Henchmen by Zach Cregger. However, it also needs to be taken into account that Batman is a huge part of Zach Cregger’s Henchmen movie, and DCU’s Batman hasn’t been cast yet. To make things worse, Joker and Harley Quinn haven’t been cast either.

Margot Robbie from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will likely reprise her role in the new DCU, similar to John Cena as Peacemaker and Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle. However, nothing has been confirmed as of writing, making the chances of the movie coming out in the next two years even bleaker.

How Batman’s Animated Series Inspired Cregger’s Script

The Man Who Killed Batman - BTAS
The title card from Batman: The Animated Series | Credit: Warner Bros.

Cregger hasn’t stated his inspiration behind the DC Henchmen movie. But keen-eyed fans have noticed that the plot synopsis is similar to an episode from Batman: The Animated Series called “The Man Who Killed Batman.”

The episode focuses on Sidney Debris, a low-level crook who supposedly manages to kill Batman, only for Batman to return at the end of the episode. The episode even features Joker and Harley, making it even more apparent where the Weapons director could’ve borrowed his idea from.

Why Henchmen by Zach Cregger Is Not Completely Off the Table

Everything considered, Zach Cregger’s Henchmen movie might still be in the mix of DCU’s Chapter 1: “Gods and Monsters.” While DCU’s The Brave and the Bold, which is set to introduce the new Batman, still doesn’t have a release date, various spinoff projects like Clayface, Dynamic Duo, and Teen Titans are already in the works.

The latter of which even incorporates characters from the Batman family. This could suggest that DCU might be open to the possibility of a spinoff movie if the script is good enough, as is evident by James Gunn’s simple yet effective quote that most of Hollywood should take into account: “We finish scripts before we shoot anything.”

Melvin is a nerd for anything and everything pop culture. He started his career as a video game journalist. Back when he graduated from college, being insanely good at Soulsborne games and penning down his thoughts were the only two things he was good at, owing to which he started his career as a writer in the gaming space, which slowly transitioned to pop culture and entertainment as he started putting more of himself out there. When he's not writing or playing games, he's usually skateboarding. He loves falling while attempting the most wicked and dumb tricks. Every time you meet him, there's a new bruise on his body. While recovering from these bruises, he likes indulging in comic books and movies. His top four films are Pulp Fiction, Superbad, Ship of Theseus, and The Big Lebowski. Anyone who doesn’t consider at least one of them a masterpiece is, in his eyes, an immediate threat. When not being chronically online, he likes to go touch grass with his friends or collect cool rocks.

