Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 Release Date and What’s Coming

If you’ve been waiting for the next big update in Zenless Zone Zero the wait is almost over. Version 2.0 “Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn” has an official release date, and it’s bringing some major changes to the game. Let’s break down when you can jump into all the new content and what you can expect.

When Does Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 Release?

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 launches on June 6, 2025. This timing follows the usual pattern for HoYoverse updates, where they roll out maintenance a few hours before the patch goes live. The exact time depends on where you live. Here’s when 2.0 drops in different time zones:

Region Date Release Time North America June 5, 2025 8:00 PM (PDT) North America June 5, 2025 10:00 PM (CDT) Europe June 6, 2025 5:00 AM (CEST) Asia June 6, 2025 8:30 AM (IST) China June 6, 2025 11:00 AM (CST) Japan June 6, 2025 12:00 PM (JST) Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 Release Across Different Timezones

What’s Coming in ZZZ 2.0?

Version 2.0 marks the start of Season 2 in Zenless Zone Zero’s story. You’re not just getting new characters – you’re getting an entirely new area to explore. Let us take a look at everything coming in ZZZ 2.0:

New Characters Coming in 2.0 : Three new agents are joining your roster in this update. Yixuan is the main attraction as an S-rank character who uses a brand new element. Ju Fufu is the second S-rank character, specializing in Fire and Stun abilities. Pan Yinhu rounds out the new characters as an A-rank Physical Defense agent.

The New Area You’ll Explore: The biggest addition in 2.0 is Waifei Peninsula, a completely new district that’s far away from the main New Eridu area. The main city here is called Feilume Heights.

Banner Schedule for ZZZ Version 2.0

The update splits into two phases with different character banners.

Phase 1 runs from June 6 to June 25 and features Yixuan’s banner alongside Astra Yao’s rerun. Pan Yinhu appears as the featured A-rank character on both banners.

runs from and features Yixuan’s banner alongside Astra Yao’s rerun. Pan Yinhu appears as the featured A-rank character on both banners. Phase 2 goes from June 25 to July 15 with Ju Fufu’s debut banner and Caesar’s rerun. This gives you about three weeks to save up for whichever characters you want most.

Each banner also comes with new signature weapons for the featured characters. Yixuan gets the Qingming Birdcage, while Ju Fufu gets the Roaring Fur-nace.

Anniversary Rewards and Events

Since this update celebrates the game’s first anniversary, HoYoverse is giving out some serious rewards. You can pick one free S-rank character and one S-rank weapon. You also get 1,600 Polychromes. The anniversary events include things like the login event, special challenges, and exploration activities for the new area.

Platform Expansion

Version 2.0 also marks Zenless Zone Zero’s debut on Xbox. The game has been available on PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices, but Xbox players can finally join in. There’s even an exclusive Xbox Starter Pack with bonus items for new players on that platform.

The pre-installation for Version 2.0 should be available a few days before the release date. This lets you download most of the update files early so you can start playing as soon as the servers come back online.

Version 2.0 represents the biggest expansion Zenless Zone Zero has seen since launch. With a new area, three new characters, major gameplay changes, and anniversary celebrations, there’s going to be plenty to keep you busy when it drops on June 6th.