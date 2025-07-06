Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Complete Banner Schedule

HoYoverse has announced that the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update will see the release of Ukinami Yuzuha and Alice as new playable characters, along with their signature W-Engines. Both of them are S-Rank Agents who will be joined by some A-Rank Agents on the gacha banners. Apart from that, two popular playable S-Rank characters will also return to the game for their first rerun banners in the upcoming patch. Read on to know more about the banner schedule for ZZZ version 2.1.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Characters and Banners

The Zenless Zone Zero version 2.1 will go live on July 16, 2025, introducing several new characters, W-Engines, outfits, and more. The developer has shared the complete gacha banners schedule for the patch ahead of its debut to build anticipation for it. Let’s look at which Agents will be available in the game during the next update:

First Half Signal Search Banners

Exclusive Channel (July 16, 2023, to August 6, 2025)

Ukinami Yuzuha : S-Rank; Physical; Support

: S-Rank; Physical; Support Hoshimi Miyabi : S-Rank; Frost; Anomaly

: S-Rank; Frost; Anomaly Piper Wheel : A-Rank; Physical; Anomaly

: A-Rank; Physical; Anomaly Billy Kid: A-Rank; Physical; Attack

W-Engine Channel (July 16, 2023, to August 6, 2025)

Metanukimorphosis : S-Rank; Support

: S-Rank; Support Hailstorm Shrine : S-Rank; Anomaly

: S-Rank; Anomaly Roaring Ride : A-Rank; Anomaly

: A-Rank; Anomaly Starlight Engine Replica: A-Rank; Attack

The Phase 1 banners of the ZZZ 2.1 update, releasing on July 6, 2025, will feature Yuzuha and Miyabi on the signal search banners. Both of their banners will also feature Piper Wheel and Billy Kid as rate-up A-Rank Agents.

During the first half, players will also have the opportunity to summon Yuzuha and Miyabi’s signature W-Enginers, called Metanukimorphosis and Hailstorm Shrine, respectively.

Also check out our other ZZZ articles:

Second Half Signal Search Banners

Exclusive Channel (August 6, 2023, to September 3, 2025)

Alice : S-Rank; Physical; Anomaly

: S-Rank; Physical; Anomaly Yanagi : S-Rank; Electric; Anomaly

: S-Rank; Electric; Anomaly Soukaku : A-Rank; Ice; Support

: A-Rank; Ice; Support Seth Lowell: A-Rank; Electric; Defense

W-Engine Channel (August 6, 2023, to September 3, 2025)

Practiced Perfection : S-Rank; Anomaly

: S-Rank; Anomaly Timeweaver : S-Rank; Anomaly

: S-Rank; Anomaly Bashful Demon : A-Rank; Support

: A-Rank; Support Peacekeeper – Specialized: A-Rank; Defense

Phase 2 of the upcoming ZZZ 2.1 update will arrive on August 6, 2025, after the conclusion of the first half banners and will feature Alice and Yanagi as S-Rank playable characters. Both of them will be joined by Soukaku and Seth Lowell as featured 4-star offerings.

The W-Engine banner during this period will offer Practiced Perfection and Timeweaver, which are Alice and Yanagi’s respective S-Rank W-Engines.