Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Livestream Overview: Characters, W-Engines, Outfits, Events

HoYoverse recently conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream on July 4, 2025, providing fans with a preview of the upcoming content. They announced that Yuzuha and Alice will be the new S-Rank Agents debuting in the update, and also revealed their signature W-Engines. Moreover, the developers also provided details about new character outfits, quests, events, and much more. We have compiled all the announcements and revelations made during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Livestream Summary

The version 2.1 livestream announced that the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update, titled “The Impending Crash of Waves,” will release on July 16, 2025, and will be a summer-themed patch. Here is a brief summary of its contents:

ZZZ 2.1 Livestream Code and Rewards

The following redeem code was released to viewers during the version 2.1 livestream:

SPOOKSHACK: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies

Apart from the code, HoYoverse has also announced a reward of 1600 Polychromes for all players that will be delivered via mail.

New Characters

HoYoverse has announced that Ukinami Yuzuha and Alice will be the brand-new S-Rank Agents debuting in the update. The former is a red-haired girl who is accompanied by her Tanuki, named Kama. Whereas the latter is a blonde-haired swordswoman with rabbit-like ears. Both of them are good friends and will play an important role in the Main Story of ZZZ version 2.1.

New W-Engines

The new update will add the following new S-Rank W-Engines to the game that will be the signature options for the upcoming characters:

Metanukimorphosi : Yuzuha’s signature W-Engine

: Yuzuha’s signature W-Engine Practiced Perfection: Alice’s signature W-Engine

New Bangboo

The developer has also revealed that a brand-new Bangboo will debut in the 2.1 update called Ms. Esme. It will belong to the S-Rank and will become available in signal search after the patch goes live.

New Signal Search Banners

The ZZZ 2.1 update will offer the following S-Rank characters and W-Engines on the gacha banners:

First Half Banners

Yuzuha and Miyabi (Featured S-Rank Agents)

(Featured S-Rank Agents) Piper Wheel and Billy (Featured A-Rank Agents)

(Featured A-Rank Agents) Metanukimorphosis and Hailstorm Shrine (Featured S-Rank W-Engines)

(Featured S-Rank W-Engines) Roaring Ride and Starlight Engine Replica (Featured A-Rank W-Engines)

Second Half Banners

Alice and Yanagi (Featured S-Rank Agents)

(Featured S-Rank Agents) Seth and Soukaku (Featured A-Rank Agents)

(Featured A-Rank Agents) Practiced Perfection and Timeweaver (Featured S-Rank W-Engines)

(Featured S-Rank W-Engines) Bashful Demon and Peacekeeper – Specialized (Featured A-Rank W-Engines)

New Character Outfits

The upcoming version 2.1 will introduce four new character outfits to the game for the following characters:

Yuzuha Outfit : Tanuki in Broad Daylight

: Tanuki in Broad Daylight Alice Outfit : Sea of Thyme

: Sea of Thyme Belle Outfit : Summer Skies

: Summer Skies Wise Outfit: Peaceful Waves

New Map Areas

The ZZZ 2.1 update will introduce two new areas to the game: Sailume Bay and Fantasy Resort Hotel. Players will be able to explore these areas and partake in several activities within them.

New Main Story

The upcoming patch will add the new Main Story Chapter called ‘The Impending Crash of Waves’ to the title. It will see Wise and Belle meet Yuzuha and Alice, and will take place in the new areas.

Upcoming Events

The 2.1 livestream announced the following events to be a part of the next ZZZ update:

Tales of Midsummer Dreams

En-Nah Chess Legend

Ghost Ship Adventure

Jojo’s Space Mystery

Failume Summer Puzzle

Legend of the Marvelous Fish Stall

Endless Tower: Glory

Data Bounty: Combat Simulation

Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup

All New Program

“En-Nah” Into Your Lap

QoL Changes

Here are all the optimizations that will be made to the title in the upcoming patch: