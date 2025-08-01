Zenless Zone Zero: All Playable Female Agents

Zenless Zone Zero features an assortment of playable agents, each belonging to a different attribute, specialty, faction, and more. While there are several male characters in ZZZ, there is a significant number of female characters in comparison who have a huge fan following. With each new update, HoYoverse continues to expand the roster of female characters by introducing new playable units. To help you keep track of them, this article lists all female cast members of Zenless Zone Zero.
All 29 Female Characters in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero currently has 37 playable characters available for you to summon. Among these, 29 agents are women. It is quite evident that the cast of ZZZ is female-centric, with most of them playing important roles in the narrative. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the list, which includes all female agents and major details about them:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Faction
|Birthday
|Height
|Release Date
Grace Howard
|Electric
|Anomaly
|Pierce
|S-Rank
|Belogbog Heavy Industries
|Apr 14
|170 cm (5’7″)
|Jul 4, 24
Koleda Belobog
|Fire
|Stun
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Belogbog Heavy Industries
|Aug 10
|150 cm (4’11”)
|Jul 4, 24
Jane Doe
|Physical
|Anomaly
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Criminal Investigation Special Response Team
|Feb 16
|170 cm (5’7″)
|Sep 4, 24
Qingyi
|Electric
|Stun
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Criminal Investigation Special Response Team
|Jan 1
|142 cm (4’8″)
|Aug 14,24
Zhu Yuan
|Ether
|Attack
|Pierce
|S-Rank
|Criminal Investigation Special Response Team
|Sep 1
175 cm (5’9″)
|Jul 24, 24
Anby Demara
|Electric
|Stun
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Cunning Hares
|Feb 20
|156 cm (5’1″)
|Jul 4, 24
Nicole Demara
|Ether
|Support
|Strike
|A-Rank
|Cunning Hares
|Nov 11
|165 cm (5’5″)
|Jul 4, 24
Nekomiya Mana
|Physical
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Cunning Hares
|Jul 30
|148 cm (4’10”)
|Jul 4, 24
Soldier 0 – Anby
|Electric
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Defense Force – Silver Squad
|Feb 20
|156 cm (5’1″)
|Mar 12, 25
Hoshimi Miyabi
|Ice
|Anomaly
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Hollow Special Operations Section 6
|Jun 19
|170 cm (5’7″)
|Dec 18, 24
Soukaku
|Ice
|Support
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Hollow Special Operations Section 6
|Jan 23
|145 cm (4’9″)
|Jul 4, 24
Tsukishiro Yanagi
|Electric
|Anomaly
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Hollow Special Operations Section 6
|Sep 21
|169 cm (5’7″)
|Nov 6, 24
Vivian Banshee
|Ether
|Anomaly
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Mockingbird
|Apr 10
|162cm (5’4”)
|Apr 23, 25
Soldier 11
|Fire
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|OBOL Squad
|Mar 21
|160 cm (5’3″)
|Jul 4, 24
Trigger
|Electric
|Stun
|Pierce
|S-Rank
|OBOL Squad
|Apr 21
|173cm (5’8″)
|Apr 2, 25
Burnice White
|Fire
|Anomaly
|Pierce
|S-Rank
|Sons of Calydon
|May 23
|160cm (5’3″)
|Oct 16, 24
Caesar King
|Physical
|Defense
|Slash / Strike
|S-Rank
|Sons of Calydon
|Mar 16
|176cm (5’9″)
|Sep 25, 24
Pulchra Fellini
|Physical
|Stun
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Sons of Calydon
|Jun 19
|173cm (5’8″)
|Mar 12, 25
Luciana de Montefio
|Fire
|Support
|Strike
|A-Rank
|Sons of Calydon
|Aug 14
|152cm (5’0″)
|Jul 4, 24
Piper Wheel
|Physical
|Anomaly
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Sons of Calydon
|Oct 21
|151cm (4’11”)
|Jul 4, 24
Astra Yao
|Ether
|Support
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Stars of Lyra
|Jan 31
|176cm (5’9)
|Jan 22, 25
Evelyn Chevalier
|Fire
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Stars of Lyra
|Oct 7
|173cm (5’8)
|Feb 12, 25
Alexandrina Sebastiane
|Electric
|Support
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Victoria Housekeeping Co.
|Sep 23
|173 cm (5’8″)
|Jul 4, 24
Corin Wickes
|Physical
|Attack
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Victoria Housekeeping Co.
|Jun 2
|141 cm (4’8″)
|Jul 4, 24
Ellen Joe
|Ice
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Victoria Housekeeping Co.
|Jan 4
|161 cm (5’3″)
|Jul 4, 24
Yixuan
|Auric Ink
|Rupture
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Yunkui Summit
|Dec 3
|172cm (5’8”)
|Jun 6, 25
Ju Fufu
|Fire
|Stun
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Yunkui Summit
|Jan 6
|142cm (4’8″)
|Jun 25, 25
Ukinami Yuzuha
|Physical
|Support
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Spook Shack
|Nov 2
|162cm (5’4”)
|Jul 16, 25
Alice Thymefield
|Physical
|Anomaly
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Spook Shack
|Aug 30
|163cm (5’4”)
|Aug 6, 25
These are all female characters currently playable in ZZZ. As more are released in the future, they will be added to this article.