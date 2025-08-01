Home » Gaming » Zenless Zone Zero: All Playable Female Agents

Zenless Zone Zero features an assortment of playable agents, each belonging to a different attribute, specialty, faction, and more. While there are several male characters in ZZZ, there is a significant number of female characters in comparison who have a huge fan following. With each new update, HoYoverse continues to expand the roster of female characters by introducing new playable units. To help you keep track of them, this article lists all female cast members of Zenless Zone Zero.

All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero

All 29 Female Characters in Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero currently has 37 playable characters available for you to summon. Among these, 29 agents are women. It is quite evident that the cast of ZZZ is female-centric, with most of them playing important roles in the narrative. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the list, which includes all female agents and major details about them:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityFactionBirthdayHeightRelease Date
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Grace Howard		ElectricAnomalyPierceS-RankBelogbog Heavy IndustriesApr 14170 cm (5’7″)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Koleda Belobog		FireStunStrikeS-RankBelogbog Heavy IndustriesAug 10150 cm (4’11”)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Jane Doe		PhysicalAnomalySlashS-RankCriminal Investigation Special Response TeamFeb 16170 cm (5’7″)Sep 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Qingyi		ElectricStunStrikeS-RankCriminal Investigation Special Response TeamJan 1142 cm (4’8″)Aug 14,24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Zhu Yuan		EtherAttackPierceS-RankCriminal Investigation Special Response TeamSep 1
175 cm (5’9″)		Jul 24, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Anby Demara		ElectricStunSlashA-RankCunning HaresFeb 20156 cm (5’1″)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Nicole Demara		EtherSupportStrikeA-RankCunning HaresNov 11165 cm (5’5″)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Nekomiya Mana		PhysicalAttackSlashS-RankCunning HaresJul 30148 cm (4’10”)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Soldier 0 – Anby		ElectricAttackSlashS-RankDefense Force – Silver SquadFeb 20156 cm (5’1″)Mar 12, 25
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Hoshimi Miyabi		IceAnomalySlashS-RankHollow Special Operations Section 6Jun 19170 cm (5’7″)Dec 18, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Soukaku		IceSupportSlashA-RankHollow Special Operations Section 6Jan 23145 cm (4’9″)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Tsukishiro Yanagi		ElectricAnomalySlashS-RankHollow Special Operations Section 6Sep 21169 cm (5’7″)Nov 6, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Vivian Banshee		EtherAnomalySlashS-RankMockingbirdApr 10162cm (5’4”)Apr 23, 25
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Soldier 11		FireAttackSlashS-RankOBOL SquadMar 21160 cm (5’3″)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Trigger		ElectricStunPierceS-RankOBOL SquadApr 21173cm (5’8″)Apr 2, 25
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Burnice White		FireAnomalyPierceS-RankSons of CalydonMay 23160cm (5’3″)Oct 16, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Caesar King		PhysicalDefenseSlash / StrikeS-RankSons of CalydonMar 16176cm (5’9″)Sep 25, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Pulchra Fellini		PhysicalStunSlashA-RankSons of CalydonJun 19173cm (5’8″)Mar 12, 25
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Luciana de Montefio		FireSupportStrikeA-RankSons of CalydonAug 14152cm (5’0″)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Piper Wheel		PhysicalAnomalySlashA-RankSons of CalydonOct 21151cm (4’11”)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Astra Yao		EtherSupportStrikeS-RankStars of LyraJan 31176cm (5’9)Jan 22, 25
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Evelyn Chevalier		FireAttackSlashS-RankStars of LyraOct 7173cm (5’8)Feb 12, 25
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Alexandrina Sebastiane		ElectricSupportStrikeS-RankVictoria Housekeeping Co.Sep 23173 cm (5’8″)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Corin Wickes		PhysicalAttackSlashA-RankVictoria Housekeeping Co.Jun 2141 cm (4’8″)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Ellen Joe		IceAttackSlashS-RankVictoria Housekeeping Co.Jan 4161 cm (5’3″)Jul 4, 24
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Yixuan		Auric InkRuptureStrikeS-RankYunkui SummitDec 3172cm (5’8”)Jun 6, 25
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Ju Fufu		FireStunStrikeS-RankYunkui SummitJan 6142cm (4’8″)Jun 25, 25
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Ukinami Yuzuha		PhysicalSupportStrikeS-RankSpook ShackNov 2162cm (5’4”)Jul 16, 25
All Female Agents in Zenless Zone Zero
Alice Thymefield		PhysicalAnomalySlashS-RankSpook ShackAug 30163cm (5’4”)Aug 6, 25

These are all female characters currently playable in ZZZ. As more are released in the future, they will be added to this article.

