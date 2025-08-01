Zenless Zone Zero: All Playable Female Agents

Zenless Zone Zero features an assortment of playable agents, each belonging to a different attribute, specialty, faction, and more. While there are several male characters in ZZZ, there is a significant number of female characters in comparison who have a huge fan following. With each new update, HoYoverse continues to expand the roster of female characters by introducing new playable units. To help you keep track of them, this article lists all female cast members of Zenless Zone Zero.

All 29 Female Characters in Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero currently has 37 playable characters available for you to summon. Among these, 29 agents are women. It is quite evident that the cast of ZZZ is female-centric, with most of them playing important roles in the narrative. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the list, which includes all female agents and major details about them:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Faction Birthday Height Release Date

Grace Howard Electric Anomaly Pierce S-Rank Belogbog Heavy Industries Apr 14 170 cm (5’7″) Jul 4, 24

Koleda Belobog Fire Stun Strike S-Rank Belogbog Heavy Industries Aug 10 150 cm (4’11”) Jul 4, 24

Jane Doe Physical Anomaly Slash S-Rank Criminal Investigation Special Response Team Feb 16 170 cm (5’7″) Sep 4, 24

Qingyi Electric Stun Strike S-Rank Criminal Investigation Special Response Team Jan 1 142 cm (4’8″) Aug 14,24

Zhu Yuan Ether Attack Pierce S-Rank Criminal Investigation Special Response Team Sep 1

175 cm (5’9″) Jul 24, 24

Anby Demara Electric Stun Slash A-Rank Cunning Hares Feb 20 156 cm (5’1″) Jul 4, 24

Nicole Demara Ether Support Strike A-Rank Cunning Hares Nov 11 165 cm (5’5″) Jul 4, 24

Nekomiya Mana Physical Attack Slash S-Rank Cunning Hares Jul 30 148 cm (4’10”) Jul 4, 24

Soldier 0 – Anby Electric Attack Slash S-Rank Defense Force – Silver Squad Feb 20 156 cm (5’1″) Mar 12, 25

Hoshimi Miyabi Ice Anomaly Slash S-Rank Hollow Special Operations Section 6 Jun 19 170 cm (5’7″) Dec 18, 24

Soukaku Ice Support Slash A-Rank Hollow Special Operations Section 6 Jan 23 145 cm (4’9″) Jul 4, 24

Tsukishiro Yanagi Electric Anomaly Slash S-Rank Hollow Special Operations Section 6 Sep 21 169 cm (5’7″) Nov 6, 24

Vivian Banshee Ether Anomaly Slash S-Rank Mockingbird Apr 10 162cm (5’4”) Apr 23, 25

Soldier 11 Fire Attack Slash S-Rank OBOL Squad Mar 21 160 cm (5’3″) Jul 4, 24

Trigger Electric Stun Pierce S-Rank OBOL Squad Apr 21 173cm (5’8″) Apr 2, 25

Burnice White Fire Anomaly Pierce S-Rank Sons of Calydon May 23 160cm (5’3″) Oct 16, 24

Caesar King Physical Defense Slash / Strike S-Rank Sons of Calydon Mar 16 176cm (5’9″) Sep 25, 24

Pulchra Fellini Physical Stun Slash A-Rank Sons of Calydon Jun 19 173cm (5’8″) Mar 12, 25

Luciana de Montefio Fire Support Strike A-Rank Sons of Calydon Aug 14 152cm (5’0″) Jul 4, 24

Piper Wheel Physical Anomaly Slash A-Rank Sons of Calydon Oct 21 151cm (4’11”) Jul 4, 24

Astra Yao Ether Support Strike S-Rank Stars of Lyra Jan 31 176cm (5’9) Jan 22, 25

Evelyn Chevalier Fire Attack Slash S-Rank Stars of Lyra Oct 7 173cm (5’8) Feb 12, 25

Alexandrina Sebastiane Electric Support Strike S-Rank Victoria Housekeeping Co. Sep 23 173 cm (5’8″) Jul 4, 24

Corin Wickes Physical Attack Slash A-Rank Victoria Housekeeping Co. Jun 2 141 cm (4’8″) Jul 4, 24

Ellen Joe Ice Attack Slash S-Rank Victoria Housekeeping Co. Jan 4 161 cm (5’3″) Jul 4, 24

Yixuan Auric Ink Rupture Strike S-Rank Yunkui Summit Dec 3 172cm (5’8”) Jun 6, 25

Ju Fufu Fire Stun Strike S-Rank Yunkui Summit Jan 6 142cm (4’8″) Jun 25, 25

Ukinami Yuzuha Physical Support Strike S-Rank Spook Shack Nov 2 162cm (5’4”) Jul 16, 25

Alice Thymefield Physical Anomaly Slash S-Rank Spook Shack Aug 30 163cm (5’4”) Aug 6, 25

These are all female characters currently playable in ZZZ. As more are released in the future, they will be added to this article.