Zenless Zone Zero Next and Current Banners (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Zenless Zone Zero banner details on August 1st.

Zenless Zone Zero is one of the most popular gacha games of our time, featuring many playable characters. As is the case with other HoYoverse titles, it offers two agents on the signal search banners at any given time, which then get replaced by others afterward. Each banner phase in ZZZ lasts for 20 days, and it currently features some exciting agents for you to summon. Let’s look at all the characters and W-Engines available on the ongoing gacha banners of Zenless Zone Zero, along with what’s to come next.

zenless zone zero current and next banners

Current Signal Search Banners in Zenless Zone Zero

ZZZ’s current signal search banners went live worldwide on July 16, 2025, and will remain active until August 6, 2025. They feature the brand-new Physical S-Rank agent, Ukinami Yuzuha, along with the Ice S-Rank character, Hoshimi Miyabi, and some other A-Rank units. Both of the rate-up S-Ranks are quite powerful in the game and can be a valuable addition to your account. Moreover, the signature W-Enginers of these agents are also available alongside them.

Let’s look at all the banner offerings on the current event banners of Phase 1 in version 2.1:

Agent Signal Search Banner

  • Ukinami Yuzuha: S-Rank; Physical; Support
  • Hoshimi Miyabi: S-Rank; Frost; Anomaly
  • Piper Wheel: A-Rank; Physical; Anomaly
  • Billy Kid: A-Rank; Physical; Attack

W-Engine Signal Search Banner

  • Metanukimorphosis: S-Rank; Support
  • Hailstorm Shrine: S-Rank; Anomaly
  • Roaring Ride: A-Rank; Anomaly
  • Starlight Engine Replica: A-Rank; Attack

Upcoming Signal Search Banners in Zenless Zone Zero

Once the ongoing gacha banners conclude, the next banners will arrive on August 6, 2025, and will remain available until September 3, 2025. You can use Polychromes on these banners to summon the new S-Rank Physical agent, Alice Thymefield, and the popular Electric character, Yanagi. Furthermore, the signature W-Engines of these characters will also be featured alongside them.

Here are the upcoming characters and W-Engines in ZZZ during Phase 2 of version 2.1:

Agent Signal Search Banner

  • Alice: S-Rank; Physical; Anomaly
  • Yanagi: S-Rank; Electric; Anomaly
  • Soukaku: A-Rank; Ice; Support
  • Seth Lowell: A-Rank; Electric; Defense

W-Engine Signal Search Banner

  • Practiced Perfection: S-Rank; Anomaly
  • Timeweaver: S-Rank; Anomaly
  • Bashful Demon: A-Rank; Support
  • Peacekeeper – Specialized: A-Rank; Defense

Fans are recommended to keep an eye on this article as we will update it when new Zenless Zone Zero banners are released and announced.

