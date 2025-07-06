Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.1: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update is scheduled to go live on July 16, 2025. It will introduce Yuzuha and Alice as new playable characters, and will also see the return of Miyabi and Yanagi to the game. Apart from that, it will see the release of new W-Engines, events, character outfits, and more. Additionally, two new areas will also be added in the upcoming patch. Here are the release timings for the Zenless Zone Zero version 2.1 for all major regions. It also includes a countdown displaying the time until it goes live globally.

Time Until Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Update Releases Worldwide

HoYoverse has announced that Zenless Zone Zero version 2.1, titled “The Impending Crash of Waves,” will release worldwide on July 16, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). As soon as it’s live, players will get the opportunity to engage in all the new content and summon Yuzuha and Miyabi.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until ZZZ 2.1 arrives:

While the new update will go live on all servers simultaneously, the local release time will vary for all players depending on their time zone. As such, let’s look at the version release timings for all major regions:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : July 15, 2025, at 8 PM

: July 15, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : July 15, 2025, at 9 PM

: July 15, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT) : July 15, 2025, at 10 PM

: July 15, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 15, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : July 16, 2025, at 4 AM

: July 16, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) : July 16, 2025, at 5 AM

: July 16, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): July 16, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : July 16, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: July 16, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : July 16, 2025, at 11 AM

: July 16, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : July 16, 2025, at 11 AM

: July 16, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : July 16, 2025, at 12 PM

: July 16, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): July 16, 2025, at 12 PM

It is important to note that ahead of ZZZ version 2.1’s release, HoYoverse will conduct server maintenance that will last approximately five hours and start on July 16, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8). During this period, the game will experience downtime and will not be playable.

